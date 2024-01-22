Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield moved up from No. 25 to No. 23 on the NBA’s career 3-pointers list, passing Kobe Bryant, in Sunday’s 117-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Bryant amassed 1,827 3-pointers across his 20-year playing career. Hield currently has 1,829 3s. The eight-year veteran ranks 10th among active players on the league’s all-time list.

Hield trails Stephen Curry (3,557), James Harden (2,852), Damian Lillard (2,506), LeBron James (2,347), Klay Thompson (2,343), Paul George (2,151), Kyle Lowry (2,140), Eric Gordon (1,967), and Kevin Durant (1,942).

No. 2⃣3⃣ Buddy Hield is now 23rd all time in NBA history in three-pointers made. pic.twitter.com/ryVfFJ90sG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 22, 2024



Hield, 31, ended his outing with a team-high 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes of action against Phoenix. He shot 6-of-10 (60%) from the field and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from 3-point range.

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven assists. Tyrese Haliburton, who holds fifth-best odds to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year, sat out for the sixth time in seven games because of a left hamstring strain.

Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield two 3-pointers shy of passing Chauncey Billups for 22nd on NBA’s all-time list

Indiana used a 11-0 run to take a 105-103 lead on Hield’s 3-pointer with 3:20 left in Sunday’s loss. However, Durant responded with a clutch 3-pointer. Phoenix never trailed again.

Durant became the first Suns player in franchise history to post a 40-point game without attempting a free throw.

Furthermore, Hield has made 22 starts in 43 games this season. The University of Oklahoma product is averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 26.2 minutes per game.

bow, bow, bow 😈 Buddy Hield buries the clutch three. pic.twitter.com/0ZOpx9IAPO — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 22, 2024



He’s also shooting 44.5% from the floor, 39.1% beyond the arc, and 84.4% at the foul line. Through 43 appearances this season, Hield has made 124 3-pointers on 317 attempts.

His 124 3s this season rank eighth — trailing Curry (167), George (141), Luka Doncic (137), Thompson (130), Trae Young (128), Tim Hardaway Jr. (126), Tyrese Maxey (126).

The Pacers have now lost four of their last five games.

Indiana hosts Denver on Tuesday night.