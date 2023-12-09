Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner obviously enjoys playing basketball, but the two-time blocks champ also revealed an interesting hobby to reporters after Wednesday night’s 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals.

“I build Legos — it’s literally all I do in my downtime. It’s a way to take my mind off of things,” he said. “Put some music on, a show on; at least 3-4 hours of my day I’m putting stuff together. I’ve already built 12 different projects. I’ve gone through 120,000 Legos since the season started.”

For Turner, Lego building allows him to unwind and divert his mind away from professional basketball. The nine-year veteran made it clear that he “builds Legos.” He doesn’t “play with them.” It’s just a fun activity he loves doing to take his mind off any problems or challenges.

A few Pacers fans might be wondering whether Turner would be interested in going on Fox’s LEGO Masters show. Each episode features teams of two building Lego projects from a wide array of bricks and parts to meet the creative goals set by the challenge for a particular episode.

The show is hosted and executive produced by Will Arnett, with Lego Group creative designers Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard serving as the show’s judges. A number of guest stars have served as hosts and judges as well.

Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner enjoys building Legos, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James plays video games

Furthermore, Turner is not the only NBA player who still enjoys his childhood passions.

Last year, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James let his thrill for playing video games be known. On July 4, 2022, X user “sirwilkins” posted a video featuring a fellow fan showing his enthusiasm for Goldeneye 007, a 1997 first-person shooter video game starring secret agent James Bond for the Nintendo 64.

Jim Ice reposted the video on his account with a caption, “Is this the real life, Leon Black??” It quickly caught the attention of the four-time MVP as he replied to the video, saying, “Man I know the feeling. That’s by far one of my favorite games all ALL-TIME!!!!!”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!! Man I know the feeling. That’s by far one of my favorite games all ALL-TIME!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 5, 2022



Speaking of James, the Pacers take on the Lakers in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. This matchup airs live on ESPN2 and ABC from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Los Angeles holds a 53.6% chance of defeating Indiana tonight. NBA sportsbooks show the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites.