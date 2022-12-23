Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin can still win Sixth Man of the Year

Indiana Pacers rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin could win Sixth Man of the Year in 2023. Through 31 games off the bench, the Arizona product is averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

He’s also shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range. In his first three games of the season, Mathurin recorded a total of 72 points, the most by a rookie since Jerry Stackhouse scored 76 points to begin the 1995-96 season.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the Pacers have the eighth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. However, Mathurin has the fourth-best odds to win Sixth Man of the Year this season. Sportsbooks show better odds for Russell Westbrook, Malcolm Brogdon, and Jordan Poole.

Bennedict Mathurin in his rookie year this season: 31 games (0 starts)

28.8 MP

17.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.5 APG

41.3 FG% | 35.1 3P% | 55.9 TS% Potential 6MOY? #NBA | @Pacers pic.twitter.com/yaEEyqzBVt — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 23, 2022

On Oct. 26, in the Pacers’ 124-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Bennedict Mathurin became the first player in franchise history to score 100-plus points through his first five career games.

For the month of November, after averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 42% shooting from the floor, Mathurin was named Eastern Conference Kia Rookie of the Month on Dec. 1.

Furthermore, on Oct. 29, in Indiana’s 125-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the guard scored a career-high 32 points off the bench in 34 minutes played, an NBA single-game record by a Canadian-born player.

In addition to logging five boards and two assists, the young star shot 8-of-16 (50%) from the field and 6-of-9 (66.7%) from beyond the arc. The Pacers now have their future set with Tyrese Haliburton and Mathurin.

Of course, Clark Kellogg set the franchise record for most 20-point games by a rookie with a grand total of 48. So far, Mathurin has 13. Can the 20-year-old duplicate performances like this in the coming months?

“I just want to be the best version of myself, the best player that I can be.” – @BennMathurin Welcome Montreal native and Indiana Pacers young star Bennedict Mathurin to the adidas Basketball family. #adidasBasketball pic.twitter.com/ycVJDUexid — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) December 15, 2022

If Mathurin wants to win Sixth Man of the Year, he has to play even better. Offensively, the rookie is not as dominant now as he was through his first seven appearances, when the guard averaged 21 points per game on 45% shooting from the field.

Nonetheless, even if the Pacers guard falls short of winning SMOY, he’s a top candidate to win Rookie of the Year as well. A number of sportsbooks show Mathurin with the second-best odds, trailing only Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. Through 26 starts, Banchero is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 boards, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per contest.