Pacers sign veteran forward James Johnson to a one-year deal

The Indiana Pacers are bringing back veteran forward James Johnson on a one-year deal, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports announced Thursday. Johnson, 36, made only 18 appearances with Indiana last season.

He averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 9.0 minutes per game while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 50% at the foul line. Johnson scored a season-high eight points in 22 minutes off the bench against Detroit on March 11.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Pacers hold 17th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Free agent F James Johnson is returning to the Indiana Pacers on a one-year deal, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Johnson played for the Pacers last year. This will be his 15th NBA season. pic.twitter.com/et55WrHhTa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 14, 2023



Through 765 career NBA games, the 6-foot-7 wing has averaged 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest. Plus, he’s shooting 47.4% from the field, 30.1% from 3-point range, and 67.8% at the line.

The Wyoming native was selected 16th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest. In his rookie 2009-10 season, Johnson averaged 3.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 65 outings.

Indiana Pacers bring back veteran forward James Johnson to help bolster frontcourt

On Feb. 22, 2011, the Bulls traded Johnson to the Toronto Raptors for a 2011 first-round draft pick. Following the 2010-11 season, the Raptors traded the forward to the Sacramento Kings for a 2014 second-round draft pick.

After the 2012-13 season with Sacramento, the Wake Forest product went on to sign as a free agent with the Memphis Grizzlies. During the 2014 offseason, the wing returned to the Raptors on a multi-year deal.

In July 2016, he signed a one-year deal with the Miami Heat. In 76 games played with Miami during the 2016-17 season, Johnson averaged career highs 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

During the 2017 offseason, the forward signed a multi-year deal with the Heat.

road trip continues Friday in D.C. pic.twitter.com/EO1lYK0GQn — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 14, 2023



On Feb. 6, 2020, the Heat traded Johnson to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He went on to play just 14 games with Minnesota, averaging 12 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per contest.

In November that year, the Timberwolves traded Johnson, Aleksej Pokusevski, and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A week later, the Thunder dealt the wing to the Dallas Mavericks.

In 29 appearances with the Mavs, the forward averaged 5.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. However, Dallas traded Johnson, Wesley Iwundu, a 2021 second-round draft pick, and cash to the New Orleans Pelicans in March 2021.

For the best-case scenario, Johnson stays healthy and helps add depth to the Pacers’ frontcourt.