Paolo Banchero is the first player in Orlando Magic history to average at least 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists over a six-game span in a single season.

Banchero averaged 32.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest from Dec. 9 through Jan. 7. The Duke product won NBA Rookie of the Year last season after averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

At 21 years and 56 days old, Banchero recorded 35 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in Sunday’s 117-110 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks.

At 21 years and 56 days old, Banchero recorded 35 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in Sunday's 117-110 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Banchero shot 13-of-29 (44.8%) from the floor, 4-of-7 (57.1%) beyond the arc, and 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the foul line against Atlanta. The second-year forward scored eight of his 35 points in overtime, and Caleb Houstan added a career-high 25 points.

“I think we’re getting to the point where we’re not fazed by close games,” Banchero said. “You know, plays have to be made, we can’t lose. We might have a lead and we don’t want to lose it.

“Whenever we’re in a close game or overtime, whatever it may be, there’s just a sense of calm throughout the coaches, throughout the players, throughout myself. And I think it’s showing.”

Paolo Banchero is the fifth-youngest NBA player to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds in back-to-back games since 1980

Only four younger NBA players notched at least 30 points and 10 boards in consecutive games since 1980 — Luka Doncic (20), LeBron James (20), Shaquille O’Neal (20), and Anthony Davis (21).

Furthermore, Banchero has now scored 30 or more points in three straight games and seven times this season, including a career-high 43 points on Jan. 3 at Sacramento.

Paolo Banchero in the win against the Atlanta Hawks: 35 points

10 rebounds

4 stocks The only younger players to have 30/10 in consecutive games since 1980: • Luka Doncic

• Anthony Davis

• Lebron James

Through 36 starts this season, Banchero is averaging career highs of 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 35 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 46.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Additionally, the Washington native ranks 18th in points (830) this season, 18th in field goals (292), 11th in free throws (191), eighth in minutes played (1,259), sixth in turnovers (119), ninth in defensive win shares (1.9), and 19th in usage percentage (29.3%).