Pat Connaughton to Miss First 3 Weeks of Season

The banged-up Milwaukee Bucks just took another hit to one of their key role players, Pat Connaughton.

The Bucks reported that Connaughton will miss the first three weeks of the 2022-23 season due to a calf strain that kept him out of the last two preseason games. Initially believed to not be a severe injury, an MRI revealed the strain on Friday.

MEDICAL UPDATE: On Friday, Connaughton underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.https://t.co/2T2yO4AqkN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 16, 2022

“We don’t think it was an incident in a game,” said head coach Mike Budenholzer on Wednesday. “There’s something that’s not quite 100%, not perfect, so this time of year we can be extra cautious.”

Pat Connaughton & The Banged-Up Bucks

Connaughton, 29, has been a key player off the bench for the Bucks ever since he arrived from Portland in the 2018-19 season. Last season, Connaughton averaged a career-high 9.9 points per game in 26 minutes, a career-high as well. He also shot 39% from three-point range on over five attempts a game. Milwaukee awarded Connaughton in the off-season with a three-year contract extension.

The Bucks are dealing with a fair share of injuries as the season opener draws closer. In addition to Pat Connaughton’s injury, three-time all-star Khris Middleton is out while recovering from off-season wrist surgery. Fellow forward Joe Ingles is also out due to a torn ACL that he suffered last season with the Utah Jazz. Guards Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen also missed time in the preseason as well but are expected to be ready for the regular season opener.

Despite the injuries, the Bucks are seen as a title contender in 2023, as they have retained most of the championship from their 2021 title run, namely Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Jrue Holiday.

The Milwaukee Bucks open the season with a trip to Philadelphia as they face the 76ers on October 20th. The matchup is a part of a Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.