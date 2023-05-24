Main Page
Paul George to Rockets: ‘Personally, I wouldn’t pursue James Harden’
Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers met with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green on his “Podcast P with Paul George” YouTube show. The eight-time All-Star explained to Green why he believes the Rockets should avoid signing James Harden this 2023 offseason.
“Personally, I wouldn’t [pursue Harden],” George told Green. “At this point, that’s your [team]. Like, you’re the king of Houston. They made their decision on who the future is. When you pick a guy with the fourth pick, he’s our guy.”
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorite to win the championship. Sportsbooks have not yet ruled out the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat.
“They full-on committed to who the future is,” Paul George added. “Like you got to go through this. You got to go through being double-teamed, triple-teamed, being a target every time. And you gotta go through that.
“You bring on someone like James, who’s such a ball-dominant player, that’s gonna hinder your growth a little bit. You know what I mean? Regardless of how it can elevate you on another level of him teaching you and you learning off of him, I feel like for you, you’ve already been through the fire. So, let you continue to learn.”
Clippers’ Paul George believes if the Rockets sign James Harden this offseason, it will hinder the growth of younger players
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is under the impression that Harden is bluffing as well. The Philadelphia 76ers guard has a $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season. If he opts out, the 14-year veteran could sign a max deal to remain with the Sixers.
“I also think that both of them, Kyrie [Irving] showing up to Laker games, James Harden being rumored to be attached to the [Houston] Rockets, I still think/suspect all of that is one giant leverage play,” Windhorst said.
Paul George is right in a sense. In addition to Green’s growth, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jae’Sean Tate need to develop on their own. John Wall ran into a similar issue during the 2021-22 season spent with Houston. Wall sat out because he knew he would receive less playing time.
Teams around the league believes a James Harden return to Houston is ‘certain,’ per @NBADraftWass
The Rockets are unlikely to trade up for Scoot Henderson. pic.twitter.com/tlqmlRzvIV
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 23, 2023
“That, what James Harden really wants is to elicit the biggest offer out of the Sixers even if it isn’t a max [contract],” Windhorst mentioned.
Per the BetOnline sportsbook, if Harden were to leave the Sixers this offseason, the Rockets (-400) are the favorites to sign the three-time scoring champ. The Phoenix Suns (+300) hold second-shortest odds, followed by the Dallas Mavericks (+1400) and Miami Heat (+1600).
Of course, the Clippers (+2000) have eighth-ranked odds of signing Harden this offseason. The 76ers guard could end up playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- After a 116-99 season-saving win last night, Jaylen Brown said Game 5 in Boston ‘should be fun’
- Paul George to Rockets: ‘Personally, I wouldn’t pursue James Harden’
- Hornets reportedly ‘would like to have’ Miles Bridges back in the team after his 30-game suspension due to domestic violence
- NBA insiders have reported that Doc Rivers and Nick Nurse are finalists to be the Phoenix Suns’ next head coach
- Jayson Tatum is now the Celtics’ all-time leader in PPG in the NBA playoffs
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
After taking a inadvertent elbow to the head last night, Anthony Davis’ status is in doubt for Game 6
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
ChatGPT’s 2023 NBA Playoffs Predictions: Who Will Be the Finals MVP?
-
NBA 5 days ago
Scoot Henderson wants to prove he can be the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama: ‘I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio’
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
ChatGPT Predicts LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Game 5 & Series Result: Lakers in 6