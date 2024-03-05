It hasn’t been easy for Zion Williamson throughout his young career, as he’s been criticized constantly for falling short of his enormous potential and has endured people even making fun of his physique. Despite the constant complaints, the player revealed that he’s yet to show his true colors as he continues to chase greatness.

In a recent interview, he let off some steam by showing his determination to prove doubters wrong. According to the New Orleans forward, fans have no idea how much he loves the basketball game and is willing to give it his all.

“People don’t understand how much I really love this s–t,” he told the press this week. “I pour everything into doing my best for the team and for the people who support me in New Orleans. I get it. You can only go off the information that’s in front of you. But that’s the great thing about the opportunity we have the rest of the way. We get to write our own story.”

Right at the start of the year, the press was insisting that the Pelicans “have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve.” It was insider Christian Clark who shared that the 23-year-old simply “doesn’t listen” to his team asking him to get in shape.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also went at him again and made fun of Zion’s weight. The revered analyst made a remark about his food compulsion, by wondering “how many burgers he’s eating.”

“It’s not about his game. It’s about how many burgers he’s eating and simplywhether or not he’s going to be in shape or is he going to keep eating McDonald’s and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants,” Smith said on air. “That’s what he has to prove, that the chefs don’t love him any longer.”

Despite all the criticism, Williamson has played 50 games so far this season and has been on the floor every time except when enduring an injury. He averaging 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game as the Pelicans rank 5th in the Western Conference.

Teammate Herb Jones issues serious challenge to Zion amid New Orleans’ current playoff chase

Herb Jones is excited about their postseason prospects, but isn’t ready to relax until the Pelicans have guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. The small forward recently sent a message to his squad’s stars, stating the importance of maintaining their aggression throughout the matches.

“I told B.I, Z, CJ, even JV, at the beginning of games they should come out ultra-aggressive just to set the tone.” he shared. “I’ll try and do my part defensively to set the tone. Wherever that gets the team going, I think we’ll be successful in most cases. Coming out that aggressive in each game, no matter if it is a back-to-back with long travel days. Just try and go out and set the tone super early.”

As the Pelicans prepare for the playoffs, Herb Jones has sent a message to Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and all of New Orleans.https://t.co/hnO7CA9Z84 — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) March 5, 2024

Jones is convinced that if they maintain their standards and work as a team, they are able to beat any NBA franchise. Herb is currently enjoying great improvement this campaign, as he’s averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 rounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

“It does not matter who is out there on the court,” the 25-year-old assured. “If we are putting pressure on the other team I think we’ll be okay…Playing defense is hard either way, no matter how they try to help defenders or team defending. It’s going to be tough regardless.”