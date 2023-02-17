Phoenix’s Chris Paul Passed Michael Jordan Last Night For Third On The All-Time Steals List

Last night the Phoenix Suns lost a tough game at home to the LA Clippers, 116-107. That sends Phoenix into the all-star break on a one-game losing streak, but they are 7-3 in their last ten played. The Suns are not at full strength and shots were just not falling down when they needed them to last night. In the loss however, long-time NBA veteran Chris Paul etched his name into the history books once again. He passed Michael Jordan for third place on the all-time steals list.

Not only is he third in all-time steals, but he’s also third in all-time assists as well. Chris Paul is the type of point guard that any coach loves to have on his team. His court-vision is unmatched and quick hands have allowed him to be one of the best smaller defenders that the league has ever seen.

Paul has missed some time with injuries this season, but he’ll be ready to compete on another championship caliber roster. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+450) to win the Finals this season.

Congrats to @CP3 of the @Suns for moving to 3rd all-time in career steals! pic.twitter.com/6YIgVKdcYR — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2023

Chris Paul is now third all-time for most steals in a career

With four steals vs the LA Clippers last night, Chris Paul is now third in steals on the all-time charts. In doing so he passed the legendary Michael Jordan who had 2,514 and Paul finished the game with 2,515. He is now 170 steals away from passing Jason Kidd for second.

For his career, Paul averages (2.1) steals per game and has averaged (1.6) steals per game in three seasons played with the Suns. He’s also a six-time steals champion, leading the league in six out of seven seasons from 2008-2014. Paul has also been selected to the all-defensive team nine times in his career as well.

Defense is always something he’s prided himself on and Paul is one of the best PG’s the league has ever seen. Phoenix now has a full week off until their next game on 2/24.