Pistons expected to exercise Alec Burks’ $10.5 million team option for the 2023-24 season

Detroit Pistons expected to exercise Alec Burks $10.5 million team option for the 2023-24 season
The Detroit Pistons are expected to exercise Alec Burks’ $10.5 million team option for the 2023-24 season, according to sources. His club option deadline is June 29. This is part of the three-year, $30 million contract the guard signed with the New York Knicks in August 2021.

Burks earned $10,012,800 with Detroit in the 2022-23 season. Last July, the Knicks traded Burks to the Pistons, along with cash, Nerlens Noel, a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick for Nikola Radicevic, and a 2025 second-rounder.

Alec Burks’ $10,489,600 club option for the 2023-24 season would consume a projected 8.11% of the team’s salary cap for next season. Of course, the percentage depends on the league’s set salary cap for the 2023-24 season.

Furthermore, Eugene Omoruyi and Isaiah Livers each have 2023-24 team options as well. Omoruyi’s amount is worth $1,927,896, whereas Livers’ club option is $1,836,096. Both players also have qualifying offers for 2024. Detroit’s offseason should be interesting under new head coach Monty Williams.

Detroit Pistons will likely pick up Alec Burks’ $10.5 million team option for the 2023-24 season, a trade is possible?

Alec Burks has been mentioned in a few trade scenarios. The latest involves the Indiana Pacers receiving the 12-year veteran and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In return, the Pistons would receive pick Nos. 7 and 29 in the draft, Chris Duarte, and Jordan Nwora.

In 51 appearances with the Pistons in the 2022-23 season, Burks averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 22 minutes per game. The former Knick also shot 43.6% from the floor and 41.4% beyond the arc. It was his best mid-range shooting since the 2013-14 season with the Utah Jazz.


Additionally, in Detroit’s 121-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 28, the guard scored a season-high 32 points in 31 minutes off the bench. Along with notching two boards, four assists, two steals, and one block, Burks shot 10-of-11 (90.9%) from the field and 6-of-7 (85.7%) outside the arc.

While with the Knicks on Dec. 29, 2021, in a 94-85 win against the Detroit Pistons, Burks scored a career-high 34 points in 27 minutes off the bench. Plus, the guard logged four rebounds, two assists, and three steals while shooting 12-of-17 (70.6%) from the floor and draining five 3-pointers.

