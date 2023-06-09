The Detroit Pistons are expected to exercise Alec Burks’ $10.5 million team option for the 2023-24 season, according to sources. His club option deadline is June 29. This is part of the three-year, $30 million contract the guard signed with the New York Knicks in August 2021.

Burks earned $10,012,800 with Detroit in the 2022-23 season. Last July, the Knicks traded Burks to the Pistons, along with cash, Nerlens Noel, a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick for Nikola Radicevic, and a 2025 second-rounder.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Pistons have 30th-ranked odds to win the championship next season in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks.

Realistic #Pistons 2023 lineup:

PG: Cade Cunningham

SG: Jaden Ivey

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Jerami Grant/Cam Johnson (FA Signing)

C: Jalen Duren Bench:

PG: Killian Hayes

SG: Alec Burks

SF: Cam Whitmore (5th pick)

PF: Isaiah Livers/Marvin Bagley

C: Isaiah Stewart/James Wiseman — Bobby Bishop (@imbobbybish) June 6, 2023



Alec Burks’ $10,489,600 club option for the 2023-24 season would consume a projected 8.11% of the team’s salary cap for next season. Of course, the percentage depends on the league’s set salary cap for the 2023-24 season.

Furthermore, Eugene Omoruyi and Isaiah Livers each have 2023-24 team options as well. Omoruyi’s amount is worth $1,927,896, whereas Livers’ club option is $1,836,096. Both players also have qualifying offers for 2024. Detroit’s offseason should be interesting under new head coach Monty Williams.

Detroit Pistons will likely pick up Alec Burks’ $10.5 million team option for the 2023-24 season, a trade is possible?

Alec Burks has been mentioned in a few trade scenarios. The latest involves the Indiana Pacers receiving the 12-year veteran and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In return, the Pistons would receive pick Nos. 7 and 29 in the draft, Chris Duarte, and Jordan Nwora.

In 51 appearances with the Pistons in the 2022-23 season, Burks averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 22 minutes per game. The former Knick also shot 43.6% from the floor and 41.4% beyond the arc. It was his best mid-range shooting since the 2013-14 season with the Utah Jazz.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have Monty joining us at this important time to lead us into the next decade of our future.” Pistons’ Owner, Tom Gores https://t.co/y324Dlrs8B — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 6, 2023



Additionally, in Detroit’s 121-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 28, the guard scored a season-high 32 points in 31 minutes off the bench. Along with notching two boards, four assists, two steals, and one block, Burks shot 10-of-11 (90.9%) from the field and 6-of-7 (85.7%) outside the arc.

While with the Knicks on Dec. 29, 2021, in a 94-85 win against the Detroit Pistons, Burks scored a career-high 34 points in 27 minutes off the bench. Plus, the guard logged four rebounds, two assists, and three steals while shooting 12-of-17 (70.6%) from the floor and draining five 3-pointers.

