Pistons vs Hawks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to take on the Pistons on Monday. This is going to be an interesting Eastern Conference matchup as the Hawks are clearly the better team here but have struggled for parts throughout the year. Atlanta is coming into this one at 31-32 and the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference while the Pistons will be coming in at 17-47 and the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Pistons vs Hawks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons

📊 Record: Hawks(31-32), Pistons(17-47)

📅 Date: March 7th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena

🎲 Odds: Hawks(-7.5), Pistons(+7.5)

Pistons vs Hawks Odds

The Pistons and the Hawks will meet at the Little Caesars Arena on Monday. The Hawks are trying to get things moving along so that they can secure a playoff spot while the Pistons are looking to just play better basketball down the stretch and build some confidence going into next season.

Pistons vs Hawks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Pistons Injuries

Hamidou Diallo questionable

Frank Jackson (back) out

Hawks Injuries

Kevin Huerter (shoulder) out

Pistons vs Hawks Preview

Atlanta will travel to Detroit on Monday night for a battle versus the Pistons.

Atlanta Has To Turn It Around

If there is one thing that the Atlanta Hawks are going to have to do in the back end of the season, it’s that they are going to have to beat teams that they are clearly better than. The Atlanta Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago but haven’t been able to find much success this season as they are below .500.

In the Atlanta Hawks’ last game, they were able to come away with an impressive 117-114 win against the Washington Wizards. DeAndre Hunter led the way with 26 points while Trae Young was right behind him with 25.

On the season Atlanta has the 13th rated net rating, the number two rated offense, and the 27th ranked defense.

Detroit Trying To Keep Playing Well

The Detroit Pistons season is already over as they have virtually no chance of making the playoffs. However, they are coming into this winning five out of their 10 five games and they are also on a two-game winning streak. This is a great thing for a young Pistons team to build off of going into the back end of the season and trying to build good habits for the remainder of the year.

In the Pistons’ last game against the Indiana Pacers, they were able to come away with a 111-106 victory. Saddiq Bey led the way with 25 points and Cade Cunningham was right behind him. Newly-acquired big man Marvin Bagley was also able to have 18 points in just 22 minutes.

On the season, the Pistons have the 29th rated net rating, the 28th rated offensive rating, and the 25th rated defense.

NBA Betting Trends —Pistons vs Hawks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Pistons Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

32-31-1 ATS this season.

Hawks Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

27-34 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks —Pistons vs Hawks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Atlanta Hawks to cover the spread. Atlanta hasn’t necessarily been great for most of the year, but they do realize that they need to start playing better basketball to secure a playoff spot and this is a Pistons team that they should be able to easily take care of if they do come out here and do what everybody knows they are capable of doing.

Detroit is playing better basketball as of late, but I expect that trend to not continue.

