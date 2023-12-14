Potential Destinations for Keldon Johnson

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the league’s worst teams this season. Despite Victor Wembanyama shining, the team still has plenty of holes to fill and needs a makeover. With that in mind, the Spurs could be major players in the trade market this season. One player they could move is none other than their 23-year-old wing, Keldon Johnson, who is searching for his true role on the team. With the Spurs experimenting with Jeremy Sochan at the point guard spot and having Devin Vassell healthy, there is a bit of a logjam at the small forward position for the San Antonio Spurs. Johnson is a key contributor who has proven to be a reliable scorer as he tallied about 22 points per game last year, so there will be plenty of teams interested in his services.

San Antonio Spurs Could Move on From Keldon Johnson This Season

Oklahoma City Thunder

With Josh Giddey in trouble off the court and having somewhat of an underwhelming season, the Thunder could be searching for another option to surround Chet Holmgren and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. Johnson would provide another scoring threat for the team and be a more seamless fit compared to Giddey. Johnson would be a terrific off-ball threat for Oklahoma City. He would also provide a little more stability to their already young rotation. A change of scenery would do Keldon Johnson some good and he very well could be the missing piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Denver Nuggets

The defending champions could utilize Keldon Johnson’s services off the bench. Their second unit has been inconsistent. It was a point of concern for many NBA peers considering Bruce Brown and Jeff Green left in free agency. Johnson would instantly solve some of Denver’s issues with bench scoring. It would be an awkward fit considering the team is high on rookie, Julian Strawther, but if the Nuggets are serious about repeating, then they will entertain any offer that could come their way. The Nuggets have a couple of assets the Spurs could utilize. A player like Zeke Nnaji could benefit from a system led by head coach, Greg Popovich.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have a lot of hard questions to ask before the end of the season. Donovan Mitchell’s future with Cleveland is cloudy and the team may want to get something for him before potentially losing him for nothing in the future. As a result, the pressure is on the front office to surround Mitchell with the necessary talent. This would be a time for the San Antonio Spurs to strike.

They could offer a king’s ransom for the other Cleveland star, Darius Garland, which would make for an interesting pairing with Victor Wembanyama. Suddenly, the Spurs would have a solid star duo that could potentially catapult them into contention for the play-in tournament. Not to mention, San Antonio has plenty of draft capital they could potentially send to Cleveland in exchange for Garland’s services. Then, the Cavaliers would have a backup plan if Mitchell does decline his player option in 2025.