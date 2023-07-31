The Toronto Raptors have signed free agent guard Garrett Temple to a one-year, $3.2 million contract, according to Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. The Raptors will be Temple’s 12th team in 14 years. Temple, 37, was waived earlier this month by the New Orleans Pelicans.

By doing so, the Western Conference contender saved $5.401 million for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the three-year, $15.5 million contract the guard signed with the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with New Orleans in August 2021.

Garrett Temple went undrafted out of LSU in 2009. The 6-foot-5 guard has played for 11 NBA teams: Houston Rockets (2009-10 season), Sacramento Kings (2009-10 season, 2016-18), San Antonio Spurs (2009-10 season), Milwaukee Bucks (2010-11 season), Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2010-11 season), and Washington Wizards (2012-16).

Moreover, the former Pelicans guard then played for the Grizzlies (2018-19 season), Clippers (2018-19 season), Brooklyn Nets (2019-20 season), Bulls (2020-21 season), and New Orleans (2021-23). As stated above, Temple was traded by the Bulls to New Orleans for Lonzo Ball in August 2021.

Toronto Raptors sign guard Garrett Temple to a one-year, $3.2 million contract; Toronto is Temple’s 12th team in 14 years

Temple made 16 starts in 59 appearances with New Orleans in the 2021-22 season. The Louisiana native averaged 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 18.6 minutes per game. He also shot 37.6% from the floor, 31.9% beyond the arc, and 68.3% at the foul line.

Additionally, in the Pelicans’ 117-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 26, 2021, the guard scored a season-high 22 points in 36 minutes off the bench. Along with grabbing six boards and recording two blocks, Temple shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the field and knocked down two 3-pointers.

In 25 games off the bench with New Orleans in the 2022-23 season, Temple averaged 2.0 points and 6.5 minutes per game while shooting 40% from the floor, 42.3% from 3-point range, and 75% at the free throw line.

Temple appeared in a total of 84 games with the Pelicans. With the Raptors, the guard will join a backcourt consisting of Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr., and Gary Trent Jr.

Plus, Temple could play alongside rookie guards Gradey Dick and Markquis Nowell. Of course, Temple fills Toronto’s final roster spot.

