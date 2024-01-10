Raptors star Dennis Schroder admits he should’ve signed a contract extension with the Lakers

Back in the 2020/21 NBA season, rumors hit the Lakers shores suggesting that Dennis Schroder had rejected a $84 million contract extension, which eventually turned out to be true. In a recent interview with the press, the German player addressed this rejection, as it had been heavily criticized back in the day.

“Those two years,” the Raptors star said before showing his disappointment, as he recalled taking his then-manager’s advice to dismiss the lucrative offer. “And I would have signed it,” stated the guard. “I would never just leave money on the table. My mom didn’t raise me that way.”

The point guard immediately hinted his unhappiness when reminiscing about those days, but appreciates the people who remained close to him after all this time.

“It was like my two worst years of my career, and in those two years I made $8 million. I had two healthy kids, my mom, my siblings. I can buy anything I want. I had a $70 million contract before. A guy from Germany? From Braunschweig? I’m more than blessed. I’m with the people who love me and was there through the darkest days,” he said.

Over the summer, Schroder signed to play in Toronto and has been averaging 14.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists. The press has been insisting on talking about his time in Los Angeles, just as the Raptors played the purple and gold this past Tuesday evening, when he dropped 10 points against his former teammates.

Before the game, Dennis recognized he’s still finding his place with the Canadian franchise. “I always found my way … whatever it takes for this organization to win, I’ll do it. He knows that, that I want to win every single night, that’s the best feeling ever. Just keep going, every single chance I get on the court to do the right things,” he stated.

Reports suggest that Schroder isn’t too happy about starting off the bench in Raptors’ recent games

As the Toronto squad went on a losing streak back in December, Schroder’s role started to change as he was coming into games from the bench. NBA insider Michael Grande revealed that one of the reason’s the German star wanted to join the Raptors was to lead his own squad.

“Schroeder wasn’t exactly happy with the decision to bring him off the bench prior to the trade, according to sources. One of the reasons he signed with the Raptors in free agency this past summer was the prospect of having his own team to run after coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and the Boston Celtics the season before that,” the reporter revealed.

His coach Darko Rajakovic recognized Schroder’s elite mentality. “Dennis brings a lot of energy to everything that we do. He’s trying to play the right way on the offensive end, he’s very disruptive [defensively] … his mentality and his force is something that really rubs off on our guys very well,” he told the press.

The current FIBA World Cup MVP, on the other hand, said he’s happy to contribute for the team in whatever way possible. “At the end of the day, it’s whatever it takes to win the basketball game,” said Schroder. “For me, to be there, end of games, to impact winning whenever I’m on the floor, it’s the most important.”