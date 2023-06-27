Home » news » Raptors To Re Sign Jakob Poeltl To A Deal In The 20 Million Range Annually

Raptors to re-sign Jakob Poeltl to a deal in the $20 million range annually?

Toronto Raptors to re-sign Jakob Poeltl to a deal in the $20 million range annually?
USA Today Network

The Toronto Raptors are expected to re-sign unrestricted free agent center Jakob Poeltl to a deal in the $20 million range annually, per sources. Poeltl is at the end of his three-year, $26.25 million contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2020. Fred VanVleet might have played his last game in a Toronto uniform as well.

“Two sources said Monday that they expect the Raptors to re-sign Poeltl to a deal in the $20 million range annually,” said NBA Insider Marc Stein. “Sources say that the Raptors realize it will likely require an annual salary of at least $30 million (and possibly higher) to secure VanVleet’s return.”

In February, San Antonio traded Poeltl to the Raptors for Khem Birch, a 2023 second-round draft pick, a top-six protected 2024 first-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-rounder.

“It’s also not clear whether they will be able to meet the financial demands of center Jakob Poeltl in free agency, who prefers not to be in a rebuilding situation next season,” wrote ESPN’s Jonathan Givony last week.

Toronto Raptors could re-sign Jakob Poeltl to a deal in the $20 million range annually, might offer the center $25.3 million for 2023-24

Besides wanting to play for a playoff contender, the seven-year veteran center is reportedly asking $20 million per season on his next contract, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic. The Utah product could earn roughly $25.3 million next season.

Furthermore, if Poeltl makes at least $20 million in the 2023-24 season, he will become the Raptors’ second highest-paid player. Not to mention, the center earned $9,398,148 with Toronto this past season. Earlier this month, Fred VanVleet declined his $22,824,074 player option for the 2023-24 season.

Of course, Pascal Siakam is Toronto’s highest-paid player. In October 2019, Siakam signed a four-year, $136.9 million rookie contract extension with the team. His average annual salary is $34,226,304.


In 72 appearances of the 2022-23 season, Poeltl averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 26.5 minutes per game. Moreover, the 7-foot-1 big man finished sixth in offensive rebounds (236) and seventh in offensive rebound percentage (13%).

Additionally, in San Antonio’s 117-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 15, Poeltl recorded a career-high 31 points on 14-of-17 (82.4%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line. For the bottom line, Poeltl helps provide much-needed roster depth for the Raptors. However, it won’t come cheap.

 

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

