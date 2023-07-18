Raptors waive forward Joe Wieskamp

The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Joe Wieskamp, according to reports. Wieskamp, 23, signed a two-year, $4.38 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs last August. The 6-foot-6 wing was then waived by San Antonio two months later.

Wieskamp signed a pair of 10-day contracts this past January with Toronto and a Rest-of-Season contract, which included a 2023-24 non-guaranteed salary. The forward would have earned $1,927,896 with the Raptors next season. Toronto now has one open roster spot and is $3.96 million below the luxury tax threshold.

The Raptors have waived Joe Wieskamp. His deal was set to guarantee tomorrow. Raptors have one open NBA roster spot, minimum contracts available to offer, $3.96M in breathing room below the tax. Also at 5 open summer/camp spots as needed. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 17, 2023



Joe Wieskamp was selected 41st overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa. The former Hawkeye appeared in 29 games off the bench with San Antonio in his rookie 2021-22 season.

He averaged 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes per game while shooting 35.7% from the floor and 32.6% beyond the arc. In San Antonio’s 129-104 loss to the Raptors on Jan. 4, 2022, Wieskamp scored a career-high 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench.

Wieskamp appeared in nine games off the bench with Toronto in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 1.0 point and 5.6 minutes per game while shooting 21.4% from the field and 25% outing the arc.

Additionally, in the forward’s 2022-23 season debut on Jan. 19, the Iowa native scored a season-high nine points in 12 minutes off the bench in the Raptors’ 128-126 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Oct. 2, 2022, Wieskamp was selected second overall by the Wisconsin Herd in the 2022 NBA G League Draft. The Herd are the Milwaukee Bucks‘ G-League affiliate. In seven games of the 2022-23 season, Wieskamp averaged 16 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 30.3 minutes per game.

Joe Wieskamp caught FIRE this afternoon for the @Raptors! He finished with a team-high 27 PTS on 8/11 shooting from the field and also shot a perfect 8/8 from the free-throw line in a winning effort. 🔥 #NBA2kSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/ALNvysSDuL — NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 15, 2023



In 10 starts with the Raptors 905, Toronto’s G-League affiliate, the wing logged 13.4 points, 5.4 boards, 1.1 assists, and 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range.

With an open roster spot, the Toronto Raptors are rumored to sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr.

