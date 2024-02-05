Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert posted his 161st career double-double on at least 75% shooting from the field in Sunday night’s 111-90 win over the Houston Rockets. That’s 10 more such games than any other player in NBA history.

The three-time All-Star ended his outing with 17 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and four blocks in 32 minutes of action. He finished 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line. It was his 33rd double-double of the season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Gobert remains the odds-on favorite to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for OG Anunoby and Chet Holmgren.

Rudy Gobert last night: ✅ 17 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 4 BLK

✅ 7-9 FG It’s the 161st time Gobert has recorded a double-double with 75% shooting from the field, 10 more such games than any other player in NBA history. There’s more in today’s free game notes: https://t.co/ZCxHdJXT7i pic.twitter.com/EkrQtQcv3D — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 5, 2024



Through 49 games (all starts) this season, Gobert is averaging 13.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 33.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 64.6% from the field and 64.3% at the line.

In Minnesota’s 123-117 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 2, the 7-foot-1 center notched a season-high 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in a little over 39 minutes of action.

Furthermore, the Timberwolves (35-15) are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference. Although the Clippers (33-15) are third in the standings, they’re an NBA-best 25-5 in their last 30 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert leads NBA this season in defensive rating, defensive win shares

Gobert, 31, leads the NBA this season in defensive rating (104) and defensive win shares (3.9). He ranks second in total rebounds (612), second in offensive rebounds (168), sixth in blocks (103), and fifth in true shooting percentage (66.5%).

In December, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch opened up on Gobert’s personal goal and overall importance to the team in an interview with KFAN-FM 100.3’s Paul Allen.

“First of all, I don’t think we saw the best version of Rudy last year just for health. I think he was a bit banged up in his lower body all season long. Never really complained about it, but I think it certainly affected him,” Finch said.

More importantly, Finch mentioned that Gobert is on a mission to prove his critics wrong.



“His mindset coming into the season is about as focused of a player I’ve ever been around. The way he was talking, the way he was excited about the season, the way he felt settled and happy and encouraged by everything … it just takes some time when you’re traded. It just does, we underestimate that part,” he added.

“And then he’s gone out and backed it up. He’s on a mission, he wants to prove to the league, he wants to prove to his teammates and the fans here that he was certainly worthy of the trade and worthy of being here and he’s on a mission to win a championship.”

NBA sportsbooks show Minnesota with seventh-best odds to win the championship this season. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Thunder.