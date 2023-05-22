Rumors suggest that Lonzo Ball’s recurring knee injury is a huge concern and it’s possible that his career might be over

As the Bulls administration is headed towards an offseason full of difficult decisions, rumors are surrounding the Chicago camp which suggest that the team isn’t even considering Lonzo Ball’s return to court as his injury is still a mystery and might even end his young career in the NBA.

Last time the Bulls head coach Billy Donovan addressed Ball’s situation, the player was considered to be out “indefinitely” as there was no timeline for his recovery.

With his lengthy injury history, the Chicago Bulls simply cannot count on Lonzo Ball. https://t.co/ughiKnXVdx — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) May 21, 2023

“He’s certainly got a long road to recovery, a long road to get himself at a place where he can get back on the court and playing again,” Donovan said last month. “But I am hopeful with his work ethic and his commitment and drive and just how eager he is to play, that he’s gonna exhaust every opportunity to do that.”

The franchise from Illinois first acquired the player in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans two years ago, which seemed perfect fit at the moment with team star’s Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who are now considered potential trade assets this summer.

The point guard then participated in 35 matches in his first campaign wearing the red jersey, before falling to his first knee injury. In those contests, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 42.3% from field goal attempts and 42.3% from beyond the arc.

That regular season, the Bulls were on a roll with Lonzo’s guidance as the team held a 27-13 record right before the injury. Eventually, Chicago finished the campaign 19-23 without him, ending as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

NBA.com’s Sam Smith was recently asked about his take on a potential Gordon-Hayward trade, but the journalist said during the mailbag article that if injury concerns exist over the forward’s situation, then Ball’s should be as well.

“I’m not sure I’d count on Ball then, either,” Smith wrote. “I guess you can hope, but that’s a long time away and a lot of recent surgeries. You hope for his sake he can return. But it seems unlikely you’d ask or expect him to be that Lonzo.”

Former Portland player Brandon Roy offers Ball advice based on patience

Ex-Trail Blazers’ star Brandon Roy, who was named Rookie of the Year back in 2007, offers some advice for Lonzo Ball as he endures the most difficult moments of his young career. His counseling is mostly based on staying realistic and patient throughout this process.

“Ball has to be realistic with himself and what he’s going to be able to do,” Roy advised. “It might not be at the level of an All-Star point guard, but there are some things he can adjust to his game, and he can still help a team.”

Well, that’s just the thing: the Bulls’ point guard is in a very confusing situation as it is. Here is doctor Brian Sutterer’s take on Lonzo’s potential recovery:

“It’s okay to not be 110% Lonzo Ball. It’s ok to be one day 80%, then one day 70% and then one day 60%, because you are young and you should do it as long as you possibly can,” the former NBA player added.