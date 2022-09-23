Sacramento Kings sign Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook

The Sacramento Kings made a couple of more splashes this off-season. On Wednesday, September 22, the Kings brought in a couple of veterans who will benefit their locker room. The team has been trying to rebuild for years now and to no avail. They even made a questionable trade around the trade deadline sending away Buddy Hield and other key pieces to the Indiana Pacers in a package centered around Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis has been solid for them as he averaged numbers of 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, but whether he will stay with Sacramento long-term and embrace being their long-term star remains a uncertainty. These signings could be ways to not just help their young players develop, but also to try and keep their important players in Sacramento long term.

Sacramento Kings Sign Two Key Veterans

Kent Bazemore’s Career and Impact

Kent Bazemore has become a quality wing player in the NBA. He is a role player who can carve out a nice role on almost any team in the league. He did not get much of a chance with the Los Angeles Lakers last season with numbers of 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while playing 14.0 minutes per night, but that should not be a reflection on Bazemore’s ability. Especially with how dysfunctional the Lakers were last year. The 10-year NBA veteran has tallied career totals of 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and a three-point shooting percentage of 35.6 percent.

The best year of his career saw him average 12.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 campaign as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. Obviously, these are not numbers that scream “star,” but he can still be a valuable locker room presence for the right squad. Bazemore will provide the Kings with not just veteran experience, but more depth at the wing spot. Hopefully, Kent Bazemore will find a true home with the Sacramento Kings this coming season.

Quinn Cook’s Career Thus Far

Quinn Cook spent last season with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cook’s resume may not boast much, but it does possess two championships, which he earned as a member of the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has become quite the NBA journeyman as this will now be his sixth different team. Throughout his career, Cook has averaged 6.4 points, 1.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds per game, and a true shooting percentage of 55.9 percent. Cook will serve as one of the veteran mentors on the team, especially to rookie guard, Keon Ellis.

Other guards that Cook will split time with include the likes of Matthew Dellavedova, Malik Monk, and the solid perimeter defender, Davion Mitchell. Quinn Cook will never be in the same echelon as guys like Stephon Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard. However, he can still be a quality role player in this league, especially for a rebuilding Sacramento Kings squad. Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook may not move the needle for the Sacramento Kings, but their experience will certainly not hurt their chances.