Sixers All-Star James Harden Gets Honest About ‘Low Point’ In His Career

The Philadelphia 76ers are 15-12 so far in the 2022-23 season, which is third in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Philly are 6-4 in their last ten and are on a three-game win streak. Injuries have played a huge factor already through one-third of the NBA season. Their three biggest stars, Joel Embiid, James, Harden, and Tyrese Maxey have all miss a handful of games or more. Ten-time all-star James Harden got emotional and brutally honest in a recent interview about the tough times he’s had.

Harden played the first nine games in a row this season and was helping control the Sixers offense. He then missed the next 14 games due to injury and he’s bounced back well in his return. What really troubles him the most is the one thing he doesn’t have in his illustrious career, a championship title. The 2017-18 league MVP explained how tough losses in the past few playoffs have really weighed on him.

NBA betting sites have the 76ers at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.

Joel Embiid and James Harden is working on their 3-point jumper #Sixers pic.twitter.com/89e29Pwfmw — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) December 15, 2022

Harden gets emotional in interview about ‘low point’ in career

In an interview with Fox Sports, Harden opened up and said that being unable to achieve his biggest goal of winning an NBA championship and that it’s left him feeling “deflated” and “drained”. He called in an unequivocal “low point” in his life.

“The whole two years was a low point. I’ve never really had to deal with something like that. My body, mentally, physically … It was a lot going on. I mean, basketball is everything to me,” – James Harden

Hamstring injuries have kept Harden from being the explosive player he once was. That made Harden switch his game to being more of a facilitator at times and he’s done an impressive job doing that. It can’t be for someone who’s led the league in scoring three times to just become more of a PG in a short amount of time. He made the Finals one time in his career when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and hasn’t been back since. Harden likely fears being one of the all-time greats who’ve never won a ring.