Tyler Herro is the Runaway Favorite in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds

One of the most intriguing regular season awards in the NBA is the Sixth Man of the Year, which typically goes to the bench player that lights up the scoreboard. This year is no exception, as Tyler Herro has separated himself from the pack in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds (-2000), according to BetOnline. Now in his third year, Herro has been playing sensational basketball for Miami.

Through 38 games this season, Herro is averaging 20.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd overall in the league. He also ranks inside the top 50 in assists and the top 25 in rebounds among guards. His 15.80 player efficiency rating is great but it doesn’t tell the whole story. He is shooting career-high percentages from the free-throw line and from three-point range, but his activity on the defensive end of the floor has been quite impressive.

With Lowry, Butler, and Adebayo all missing time and Robinson in a rough shooting slump, Herro has been the savior for this team in the first half of the season. The Heat are battling for the top spot in the East thanks to the strong play of the athletic guard, and the -400 odds for the Sixth Man award reflect that. The player with the next highest odds is Kelly Oubre Jr at +1500 but there really isn’t anyone on the same level right now.

Unfortunately, Herro entered the health and safety protocols earlier this week and will miss some time. The Heat will implement their “next man up” mentality but it just won’t be the same when their second unit tries to manufacture points without him on the floor. Erik Spoelstra has even tweaked his rotation in order to have either Lowry or Butler on the floor at all times.

The NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds could change in the coming weeks with Herro out of the picture, but there really isn’t one or two players in close proximity at this point in the season. The separation between himself and the rest of the field is quite large. With the second half of the season well underway and the All-Star break just around the corner, this is easily Herro’s award to lose at this point.

Boy Wonder at it again with big shots and huge defensive plays#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EldE6DHNT3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 18, 2022

