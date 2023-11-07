College basketball season is back, bringing with it the surprises and shocks that fans love about the game. The reigning women’s basketball national champions, LSU, fell victim to one of those surprises in their first game on Monday evening, with social media users blaming star player Angel Reese for the Tigers’ shocking loss to Colorado.

Angel Reese was a critical piece of LSU’s national championship success last season. The NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player hit the headlines after taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as the Tigers went on to clinch the title. Reese made the most of her success over the summer, racking up NIL deals left and right. But the opening game of the 2023/24 season did not go to plan for women’s basketball’s biggest star.

LSU were as big as 14.5-point favorites with some top sportsbooks going into their opener with Colorado on Monday. They added Hailey Van Lith from the transfer portal, and big things were expected from the Tigers. However, the Buffaloes had other ideas and toppled LSU by double digits, causing the upset. And social media users knew just who was to blame.

Angel Reese was trending on X (formerly Twitter) after the game, and the tweets (Xeets? Whatever, Elon) were scathing. Some users tweeted they were happy that Reese was ‘getting exposed,’ while others thought that she did too many extracurricular activities this summer instead of focusing on her basketball game.

Gentle reminder that Angel Reese deserves to lose every game they play this year https://t.co/A9Noax2Xch pic.twitter.com/B10MJE3Wzv — KirkBurner (@kferentzburner) November 7, 2023

Angel Reese was not in the weight room this summer — 👑 (@TaylorJelise) November 7, 2023

At this point, it’s probably worth noting that Reese logged a double-double in the game and the LSU Tigers are still favorites to win the NCAA National Championship again this year. But you do you, X/Twitter.

Angel Reese if she weren’t 6′ 3″ pic.twitter.com/Xz52GqKCmw — boxingfan333 (@boxingfan3333) November 7, 2023

Less shit talk, more practice it seems would’ve been good for them — Wichita Wheat Freak (@EatDaWheaties) November 7, 2023

I’m crying 😂 cause Angel Reese was hanging tf out this summer. It was a legit concern if she was hooping or not. — kobe (@wavegodbouz) November 7, 2023