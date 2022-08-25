Home » news » Sportsbooks Not Impressed With Lakers Adding Patrick Beverley

NBA

Sportsbooks not impressed with Lakers adding Patrick Beverley

Jon Conahan profile picture
Updated 21 mins ago on
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Timberwolves Patrick Beverley fined $30,000 for inappropriate statements
Join to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Sportsbooks have revealed their new odds for the Los Angeles Lakers and in a shocking turn of events… they haven’t moved at all. That’s right, FanDuel has announced their new odds following the Los Angeles Lakers trade for Patrick Beverley and they still sit at 24/1.

Patrick Beverley New Lakers Trade

Despite what the sportsbooks think, Patrick Beverley believes he can get the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals and had the following to say to Stephen A Smith in a recent interview.

“If I was a free agent and I play for the Lakers, I’m going to the playoffs; going to the Western Conference finals.”

“No. Nobody goes. The exact same team: Western Conference finals. Because they have no one that’s, and no discredit to LeBron James, but he’s doing so much. Who’s the leader? They had success because there was a leader there. Rondo was there at the time. He was the leader.”

“Who’s the leader? Who’s telling LeBron you got to be low man? Bro, that ain’t your help out, you got to x out. No one’s telling them that, not on a consistent basis.”

“It’s not about me scoring 20, it’s not about me having 15 dimes, I wanna win,” Beverley said.

Patrick Beverley Has Been On The Lakers Radar

Patrick Beverley has said in the past that he wouldn’t mind joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Fortunately for him, it looks like his wish has come true.

Beverley also had the following to say to Max Kellerman earlier in the summer:

“If I was a free agent and if me and Minnesota didn’t agree to a number, yes,” Beverley said on ESPN’s This Just In when Max Kellerman asked him if he would want to play for the Lakers. “I wouldn’t even hesitate. Just to be able to play with a great like [James], be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have, playing alongside Russell Westbrook…fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job.”

Join to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Jon Conahan profile picture

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He loves the Milwaukee Bucks and writing about various different sports.

Trending Now