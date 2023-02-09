Spurs And Raptors Agree On A Trade That’s Sending 27 Year Old Jakob Poeltl Back To Toronto

Over the past month or so we’ve seen a lot of trade rumors surrounding the Toronto Raptors. The biggest stars on their team like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and O.G. Anunoby have all been brought up in trade talks. It’s Toronto, however, that are making the first move and they haven’t traded away any big pieces just yet. They’ve struck a deal with the San Antonio Spurs that is sending Jakob Poeltl back to the team that drafted him in 2016.

Back in 2018, Poeltl was involved in a deal that sent sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto and the Spurs acquired the ninth pick in the 2016 NBA draft. Poeltl spent the five and a half seasons with the Spurs but now he’s back with his former squad who are happy to have him back.

Jakob Poeltl is headed back to the Toronto Raptors

In exchange for Poeltl, the Raptors are sending Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick, and two future second-round picks according to NBA insiders. Reports also say that the Raptors do plan on signing him to a new contract this summer.

Poeltl has played and started in 46 games for the Spurs this season and is averaging (12.1) points, (9.0) rebounds, (3.1) assists, and (1.1) blocks per game. He’s more of a throw-back center in how he plays as he doesn’t stretch his game from behind the three-point line.

A glaring weakness for the Raptors in the past few seasons has been their center position. They play small ball a lot of the times and use players like Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher as their five sometimes. Poeltl brings over a massive seven-foot one frame and can plug up the holes that the Raptors had in that department.

He’s also an extremely efficient shooter at 61 percent from the field this season. With time still left before the trade deadline ends at 3:00 today, the Raptors could still have a few moves up their sleeves.