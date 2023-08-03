Spurs’ Devonte’ Graham suspended two games for DWI charge

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has been suspended two games without pay by the NBA for pleading guilty to a DWI charge from July 2022, “in violation of the law of the state of North Carolina,” the league announced in a press release on Wednesday.

“Graham’s suspension will commence with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible and able to play,” the NBA said in the official statement. Graham, 28, was signed with the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his arrest last year.

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/LbTwm5geV0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 2, 2023



Graham was then transported to the Wake County Detention Center, where he submitted to a breathalyzer test. Results indicated a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08. The DWI charge is a misdemeanor offense.

Per TMZ Sports, Graham received a 21-day suspended jail sentence and 12 months of unsupervised probation. Also, court documents showed he was required to pay $393 in fines and fees. In addition to fines and probation, his speeding charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

As a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Graham played basketball for Broughton High School. In his senior year, the guard averaged 15.7 points and 5.4 assists per game. The Capitals made a 4A state championship appearance in the 2012-13 season.

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham suspended two games without pay over DWI charge; suspension will be served in the 2023-24 season

Furthermore, Devonte’ Graham was selected 34th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas. His draft rights were then immediately traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Of course, he played the first three years of his NBA career with Charlotte.

On Aug. 7, 2021, Graham signed a four-year, $47 million contract with the Hornets as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the Pelicans. Equally important, the guard has two years and $24.75 million remaining on his multi-year deal.

Graham made 63 starts in 76 appearances with New Orleans in the 2021-22 season, averaging 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 28.4 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 36.3% shooting from the field and 34.1% from downtown.

Throwback to Shai hitting this clutch three, then Devonte Graham hitting a full court shot 💀 pic.twitter.com/snJ8PQ5QI0 — swishunion (@swishunion1) July 28, 2023



Additionally, Graham made eight starts in 73 games split between the Pelicans and Spurs in the 2022-23 season. The North Carolina native averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 boards, 2.7 assists, and 18.3 minutes per contest. Plus, he finished 37.4% shooting from the floor and 35.2% outside the arc.

In February 2023, New Orleans traded Graham and four second-round draft picks (2024, 2026, 2028-29) to San Antonio for Josh Richardson. Following the 2022-23 season, Richardson signed a two-year, $5.94 million contract with the Miami Heat this past July.

Moreover, Graham made his Spurs debut in a 138-131 double-overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 10. The former Pelican recorded a season-high 31 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes off the bench.

His 31-point outing was one of the best performances of his NBA career. As a matter of fact, Graham’s 31 points were the most points scored in a debut in Spurs franchise history.

