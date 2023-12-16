San Antonio Spurs won 129-115 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, snapping their franchise-worst 18-game losing streak and winning their first game since Nov. 2 against the Phoenix Suns.

The Spurs (4-20) picked up only their fourth victory of the season. Entering Friday, the Spurs were 1-9 in games this season in which they led by as many as 10 points, tied for the most such losses in NBA history over the past 25 years.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 29th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better title odds for the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

all the feels! TEAM win for sure 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6eLuxYJgDh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 16, 2023

San Antonio’s Devin Vassell scored a career-high 36 points on 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the floor, 5-of-10 (50%) beyond the arc, and a perfect 7-of-7 (100%) at the foul line.

“A hundred percent it didn’t feel like a normal win,” Vassell said. “You see people jumping around on the sideline and everything. … I’m trying to stay composed. But at the end of the day, it’s special. This is a special group.”

Spurs led by as many as 25 points vs. Lakers, were 1-9 in games this season in which they led by 10-plus points

Winning at Frost Bank Center felt especially thrilling for Victor Wembanyama, who ended his outing with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes of action.

“Kind of felt like a playoff game to me,” the 7-foot-4 rookie added. “But of course, we have to feel good about it. We love that feeling. We want to repeat it, so yeah, we’re going to keep working our ass off.”

In San Antonio’s 132-121 win over Phoenix on Nov. 2, the Spurs blew a 27-point lead late in the fourth quarter before Wembanyama held on and carried his team to victory. Unlike other games this season, San Antonio remained ahead against the Lakers.

“We know we’ve been trending in the right direction, so nobody’s shocked as far as the players go,” Spurs center Zach Collins said.

“We just knew we had to catch a couple breaks, make some more shots. We knew our defense was getting better, so we feel good about it.”

San Antonio outscored the Lakers 42-22 in the opening quarter and led by as many as 25 points overall. The Spurs shot 47-of-95 (49.5%) from the field, 18-of-42 (42.9%) outside the arc, and 17-of-19 (89.5%) at the foul line.

“Tonight, we made shots, but overall, I think the defense was pretty good,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “It’s been pretty good and improved significantly, but offensively we still have a ways to go.

“But I thought that they competed well. It’s tough to go up 20 against a team that’s run by LeBron on that court since he knows how to manipulate everything and do what has to be done to win a game.”

For their next opponent, the Spurs host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.