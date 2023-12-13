Lakers vs. Spurs Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 13)

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10, 12-13 ATS) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-19, 8-14 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Lakers vs Spurs matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Preview

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds

Lakers vs. Spurs Predictions

The Lakers enter tonight’s matchup 11-7 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is averaging 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Spurs allow.

Anthony Davis is averaging 23.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks per game for the Lakers. Plus, Los Angeles is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are on a 17-game skid and have lost their last nine home games. San Antonio hasn’t won a game since defeating the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2. The Spurs are 3-13 in Western Conference games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. San Antonio is averaging 107 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.6 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Los Angeles has a 72.9% chance of defeating the Spurs. Will San Antonio’s losing streak come to an end tonight? It will be quite the challenge against Davis and LeBron James.

Unless everyone in a Lakers uniform struggles, the Spurs will likely add another “L” to the column. Based on how much San Antonio has disappointed fans this season, it’s one of the safest predictions.

Lakers vs. Spurs Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (calf; questionable) | C Anthony Davis (hip; questionable) | SG Jalen Hood-Schifino (back; questionable) | SF Jarred Vanderbilt (back; questionable) | SG Gabe Vincent (knee; out indefinitely)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

C Charles Bassey (knee; out for the season)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The Lakers are 4-1 SU in their past five contests as well.

Next, L.A. is 7-1 SU in its previous eight home games against San Antonio.

As for the Spurs, they’re 5-12 ATS in their last 17 contests.

San Antonio is also 1-9 SU in its past 10 home games.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in six of San Antonio’s previous nine games.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Cam Reddish | PF Taurean Prince | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Malaki Branham | SG Devin Vassell | PF Jeremy Sochan | SF Keldon Johnson | C Victor Wembanyama

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 17 games this season, the Lakers are 13-4 as favorites, 2-6 as underdogs, 5-7 ATS away, and 7-5 over/under away. On the other side, the Spurs are 1-0 as favorites, 2-19 as underdogs, 4-7 ATS at home, and 9-2 over/under at home. The Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in December.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Lakers, cover the spread, and the point total is expected to go over 230.5. The point total has gone over in Los Angeles’ past five road games. As bad as the Spurs are, they can still score a lot of points to make this contest a high-scoring affair.

Pick the Lakers to win! San Antonio at its best could make this a close game. It’s all a matter of “when” the Spurs will step up in the fourth quarter to steal a win. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.