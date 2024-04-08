Golden State are still trying to climb their way up into Play-in territory in the contested Western Conference, as every game is starting to feel like a playoff clash. As they finally clinched a postseason bid after Houston’s loss on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr wants to keep up the momentum, but understands that his star players must also get some rest.

This is why he decided to give Stephen Curry a rest against the Jazz this weekend, despite receiving a lot of criticism every time he uses load management to take care of his athletes. Thankfully, the Warriors beat their opponents in what became the veteran’s seventh missed game of the campaign.

“He needed it,” insisted the Golden State coach. “This is the most games he’s played in a long time. It’ll serve him well for next week.” According to Kerr, he even considered giving the point guard some rest against Dallas, but the player revealed he woke up “feeling great.”

That night, the 36-year-old participated in 35 minutes as his team lost by a two-point margin. Co-star Klay Thompson was inspired against the Mavericks, despite missing a corner three shot at the buzzer.

With the sharpshooter recovering his motivation late in the season, Kerr believes it takes the pressure off Curry. “So that Dallas game, in my mind, shifted things a lot,” the coach explained. “Put us in a much tougher spot in terms of trying to climb the ladder. So now, it’s a matter of refocusing and figuring out what’s the best path forward for our guys.”

The veteran star has played his highest total of matches since the 2016/17 campaign, when he was 28 years of age. Steph has participated in 71 matches this regular season so far.

“What Steph does is superhuman,” his coach insisted. “I think his most underrated quality is his endurance and his strength and his ability to fly around like he does. Absorb all the defensive pressure that teams are putting on him. Everyone puts him in pick and rolls to try to wear him down so he doesn’t kill them offensively. And he just keeps himself in immaculate condition.”

Kerr believes if Warriors continue winning path they could “do some damage” in playoffs

The Golden State tactician was first asked about his team’s unimpressive home record, but couldn’t give a straight answer. “I can’t figure out any of the road-home splits, but I do know that we’re playing at a high level right now. We’re playing good two-way basketball,” he said.

Kerr went on to reveal that the if they end up qualifying for the postseason, he’s certain the team can compete against the best squads in the West. Back in 2022, they weren’t at their best either, Curry and company still won the title that year.

“And the guys are really connected,” the Warriors coach added. “They’re really playing together, supporting each other. It has been a really fun season coaching the group because they’ve all been so great. We’re desperately trying to get into the playoffs because I think we could do some damage if we get there.”

If one thing is for certain, is that Golden State has struggled with consistency all season long, especially if you take in consideration their 20-19 record at home. On the road they’ve gone 23-16 and are currently tied for the sixth-best away record in the league.