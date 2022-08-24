Jonathan Kuminga is somebody who is going to be called upon for the Golden State Warriors in the coming years. With most of their star players getting older into their careers, it’s more likely that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are going to need nights off. Stephen A Smith says that there is a bit to worry about in terms of what he’s doing off of the court.

Kuminga is still only 19 years old and has a bright future in this league. It’s tough to determine if what Stephen A Smith is saying is true, but we will find out one day or another.

Stephen A Smith Calls Out Jonathan Kuminga

“I’m worried about Kuminga. I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline he lacks. You understand? “Some of the foolishness. I’m not getting in his personal business. I’m not saying nothing like that. I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down. doing the work.