NBA
Stephen A Smith questions Warriors Jonathan Kuminga attitude
Jonathan Kuminga is somebody who is going to be called upon for the Golden State Warriors in the coming years. With most of their star players getting older into their careers, it’s more likely that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are going to need nights off. Stephen A Smith says that there is a bit to worry about in terms of what he’s doing off of the court.
Kuminga is still only 19 years old and has a bright future in this league. It’s tough to determine if what Stephen A Smith is saying is true, but we will find out one day or another.
Stephen A Smith Calls Out Jonathan Kuminga
“I’m worried about Kuminga. I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline he lacks. You understand?
“Some of the foolishness. I’m not getting in his personal business. I’m not saying nothing like that. I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down. doing the work.
“I’m going to say this publicly because I said it to his face… I thought Jonathan Kuminga was so, so, so bad in the game that I went to when they were playing the New York Knicks. I thought he was very, very bad. He didn’t look engaged.”
Kuminga Will Play A Big Role For Golden State Next Season
If the Golden State Warriors are looking to be the team that they were last season, Jonathan Kuminga is going to have to play a big part in that. He needs to come ready to play every single day as his number can be called upon at any given moment.
- Jay Williams says Steve Nash could be fired early in the season
- Stephen A Smith questions Warriors Jonathan Kuminga attitude
- Gilbert Arenas: “I cost Irv Gotti, Ja Rule $175K bet”
- Rick Pitino says Nets are a ‘championship-caliber team’ with Durant
- Boston Celtics targeting Blazers forward Justise Winslow with TPE
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Celtics sign guard Denzel Valentine to one-year deal
-
Main Page1 week ago
Warriors’ Draymond Green marries fiancée Hazel Renee
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Steph Curry signs Pete Davidson Michael Jackson hoodie
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Reports suggest Nuggets could explore bringing Carmelo Anthony back