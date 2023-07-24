Home » news » Stephen Curry Excludes Lebron James From His All Time Starting Five

Main Page

Stephen Curry excludes LeBron James from his all-time starting five

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry excludes LeBron James from his all-time starting five
Buzzfeed Celeb

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors named his all-time starting five during a recent interview with Buzzfeed, and the nine-time All-Star excluded himself and future Hall of Famer LeBron James from his fantasy lineup.

Curry’s all-time starting five includes PG – Magic Johnson, SG – Michael Jordan, SF – Kobe Bryant, PF – Tim Duncan, and C – Shaquille O’Neal. Watch the YouTube video below at the 2:49 mark.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

“I would pick Shaquille O’Neal as my center, Tim Duncan as my power forward, Larry Bird as my small forward… Am I on the team?” Stephen Curry said. “Michael Jordan as my shooting guard.

“Late edition, I’m not taking Larry [Bird], I’m taking Kobe [Bryant] as my small forward, Jordan at my shooting guard, and Magic Johnson at point guard. I won’t be on the team.”

Stephen Curry snubs LeBron James from his all-time starting five, includes Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal in fantasy lineup

Notable NBA Hall of Famers left off Curry’s all-time starting five include Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At center, an argument can be made for O’Neal, Chamberlain, or Abdul-Jabbar. For any fantasy lineup, it can be difficult to handpick only the five best all-around players.

Curry’s starting five is the perfect blend of shooting, rebounding, and defensive dominance. But should the 14-year veteran swap Magic Johnson for LeBron James? Johnson retired as a five-time NBA champ, three-time MVP, and 10-time All-NBA member.

However, James is a 19-time All-Star, 19-time All-NBA member, four-time NBA champ, and he holds quite a few records. In addition to receiving six NBA All-Defensive selections, the Lakers star has averaged 27.2 points per game in his 20-year career. Johnson averaged 19.5 points per game in his 13-year career.

In 55 appearances in the 2022-23 season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

The four-time Finals MVP is set to become the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.

The future Hall of Famer turns 39 this December. James could become the first player in NBA history to receive a 20th All-Star selection and become a 20-time All-NBA member next season.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry will enter his 15th NBA season in the fall.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now