Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors named his all-time starting five during a recent interview with Buzzfeed, and the nine-time All-Star excluded himself and future Hall of Famer LeBron James from his fantasy lineup.

Curry’s all-time starting five includes PG – Magic Johnson, SG – Michael Jordan, SF – Kobe Bryant, PF – Tim Duncan, and C – Shaquille O’Neal. Watch the YouTube video below at the 2:49 mark.

“I would pick Shaquille O’Neal as my center, Tim Duncan as my power forward, Larry Bird as my small forward… Am I on the team?” Stephen Curry said. “Michael Jordan as my shooting guard.

“Late edition, I’m not taking Larry [Bird], I’m taking Kobe [Bryant] as my small forward, Jordan at my shooting guard, and Magic Johnson at point guard. I won’t be on the team.”

Notable NBA Hall of Famers left off Curry’s all-time starting five include Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At center, an argument can be made for O’Neal, Chamberlain, or Abdul-Jabbar. For any fantasy lineup, it can be difficult to handpick only the five best all-around players.