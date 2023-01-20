Stephen Curry joins Zach Randolph, Jamal Crawford for most 3s from 45+ feet since 1996-97

Stephen Curry knocked down an impressive 46-footer prior to halftime of the Golden State Warriors’ 121-118 overtime loss against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, and the two-time MVP now joins Zach Randolph and Jamal Crawford for the most 3s from 45-plus feet since play-by-play was first tracked in the 1996-97 season.

With a total of five made 3-pointers beyond 45 feet, this is another NBA record Curry could own by the time he calls it quits. The eight-time All-Star is already the league’s all-time leader for career 3-pointers. Curry leads the list with 3,270 made 3s over the course of his 14-year career.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Stephen Curry has eighth-ranked odds to win MVP this season. A few sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum the best odds to win the award.

Stephen Curry made a shot at the end of the half that was 46 feet. He has matched Zach Randolph and Jamal Crawford for the most made shots from 45+ feet since play-by-play was first tracked in 1996-97. @StatsWilliams — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 20, 2023

Moreover, Stephen Curry (30) trails only Michael Jordan (44) for the most 40-point games by a player after turning 30 years old. The four-time NBA champ is currently tied with Kobe Bryant.

If the Warriors guard can stay healthy, maybe he’ll record another 40-point game and make one more 3-pointer from 45-plus feet by the end of the regular season.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joins Zach Randolph, Jamal Crawford for most 3-pointers made (five) from 45-plus feet since the 1996-97 season

In Golden State’s loss to the Celtics, Stephen Curry logged 29 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks in 44 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-25 (36%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-18 (33.3%) outside the arc. The Warriors dropped to 5-18 away for the season.

“Disappointed that we didn’t close the game, but I know we can do this,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Better now than in the playoffs.

“He’s the modern M.J. Steph, he transcends the game,” Kerr said of Stephen Curry. “He elicits an emotion from people because he’s so awe inspiring with his play.”

Last night Stephen Curry recorded his 7th made shot from the backcourt (regular season and playoffs combined). Since the @NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97, only Jamal Crawford made more such shots: Jamal Crawford – 8

Stephen Curry – 7

Zach Randolph – 5 pic.twitter.com/DDaoAiTgvK — Crazy Stats (@NBAcrazystats) January 20, 2023

Through 31 starts this season, the eight-time All-NBA member is averaging 29.3 points, 6.4 boards, 6.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. To add to these statistics, he’s shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.7% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 16, in Golden State’s 130-119 loss versus the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry recorded a season-high 50 points in 37 minutes played. Also, he shot 17-of-28 (60.7%) from the field and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from deep.

However, because Curry missed 11 games due to a left shoulder subluxation, the guard no longer leads the NBA in 3-pointers this season. The two-time scoring champ now ranks third in 3s with a total of 153. Buddy Hield leads the league with 176, followed by Anfernee Simons (154).