Steve Kerr is Hoping for a Jordan Poole Extension

Jordan Poole could be seeing a big payday very soon.

Following Sunday’s preseason contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr was honest in praising his young veteran guard.

“There’s a reason Jordan is where he is right now,” Kerr said to Anthony Slater of The Athletic during his post-game press conference. “Especially when you consider where he was, coming out of Michigan as a late first-round pick and struggling in his first few months in the league. He’s in this position to sign a big extension hopefully.”

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big extension hopefully. He’s tough. Mentally tough and physically tough.” pic.twitter.com/fpKOh4gdIm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 10, 2022

Kerr’s comment on Poole and his toughness pertain to his handling of the altercation between him and teammate Draymond Green during a practice. An incident that has been a black eye for the defending champions during this preseason.

While the Warriors lost Sunday’s game, the 23-year-old Jordan Poole was a bright spot for the game with a team-high 25 points and six assists.

Kerr also added that he views Poole as someone the Warriors will rely on for years to come.

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “He’s someone we’re going to rely on for many years to come.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 10, 2022

Poole, the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has seen a steady leap during his first three seasons. In 2022, he averaged 18,5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on 44.8/36.4/92.5% shooting splits. In the playoffs, Poole proved himself a valuable asset with 17 points per game on a 50.8% field goal percentage, helping the Warriors claim their fourth championship in eight seasons.

Golden State’s Future Outlook

There are elephants in the room for Kerr and General Manager Bob Myers to address. Not only is Jordan Poole currently slated for free agency this offseason, but also starting forward Andrew Wiggins. Longtime championship core members Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, along with young center James Wiseman, are up for new contracts in 2024.

Then there’s the controversy surrounding Poole and Draymond Green’s altercation in practice. Green, a 4-time All-Star and 7-time All-Defensive team player, has been vocal in the past about wanting a new contract himself. And while Green has said that contract talks did not play a role in the altercation, there is a risk of tensions arising with one player having a new contract while another does not.

But as of right now, there is a least one big supporter for Jordan Poole to remain in the Bay Area.