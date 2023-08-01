Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker hosted a summer yacht party on Monday with a group of friends, including bikini-clad girls in Saint-Tropez, France. The three-time All-Star is reportedly single after breaking up with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 27. Booker, 26, dated Jenner from June 2020 to October 2022.

Booker partied with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on a yacht to Positano during the summertime of 2021. The former couple would enjoy wine and snacks in the hot tub, and Kendall would occasionally go topless to avoid tan lines on her back. After separating, Booker and Jenner attended a friend’s wedding together in June 2022.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Phoenix Suns hold third-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

In a March 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Booker was asked whether his life in the spotlight as an athlete and as Jenner’s boyfriend was hard. “I wouldn’t say hard,” the Suns star replied.

“Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now. … I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker had fun at yacht party on Monday with bikini-clad girls, chilled with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan while drinking Cincoro Tequilla

Furthermore, Devin Booker made 53 starts with the Suns in the 2022-23 season. The eight-year veteran averaged a career-high 27.8 points per game. Along with logging 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.0 steal per contest, Booker shot a career-best 49.4% from the floor.

Booker signed a four-year, $222.66 million extension with Phoenix in July 2022. His new contract is set to begin in the 2024-25 season. He’s projected to make as much as $61.6 million in 2027-28. Based on his current five-year, $158.23 million deal, the Suns guard is slated to earn $36.1 million in 2023-24.

Over the weekend, Booker shared a photo of himself and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan holding a bottle of Cincoro Tequila. The Chicago Bulls legend is vacationing with his beautiful wife, Yvette Prieto. Visited places on their European trip include Saint-Tropez, Paris, and Italy. Moreover, the luxurious yacht itself is worth $115 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin (@dbook)



In late July, the NBA’s board of governors approved the sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, ending Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner.

Additionally, the BOG vote was 29-1 to approve the sale, with New York Knicks owner James Dolan registering the lone vote against His Airness, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Not to mention, Jordan sold his stake in the Hornets for a reported $3 billion.

M.J. paid $275 million for a majority stake in the franchise in 2010. As of 2023, Jordan’s estimated net worth is $2 billion. Equally important, Booker’s estimated NBA career earnings are $131 million. That’s just a ballpark figure, which excludes endorsement deals.

NBA Betting Content You May Like