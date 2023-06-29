Taurean Prince Learned He Was No Longer A Member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in an Unfortunate Way

Receiving news about losing one’s job is never a pleasant experience, and it can be especially disheartening when that news is delivered via social media, as was the case for former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince. On Wednesday, Prince discovered that his option was being declined by the Timberwolves through a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sheesh, appreciate the heads up Woj🤲🏾 https://t.co/KXwlYfMyLA — TP (@taureanprince) June 28, 2023

Swift News Catches Prince Off Guards

The abruptness of the news seemed to catch Prince off guard, although he expressed appreciation for the heads up from Wojnarowski. At 29 years old, Prince had averaged 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in a part-time role with the Timberwolves during the last season. In 2022, he had signed a two-year, $14 million deal to remain with the team. Over his two seasons with the Timberwolves, Prince held an average of 8.1 points per game.

Prince Has Been a Quality Bench Player

Before joining the Timberwolves, Prince had previous stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. As a former first-round pick by the Hawks, he started 10 games during his rookie year and eventually transitioned into a full-time starter in the 2017-18 NBA season, where he averaged 13.3 points over the next three seasons.

Since the 2020-21 NBA season, Prince has primarily been utilized as a bench player. As he enters free agency, it is likely that teams will consider utilizing him in a similar role due to his experience and versatility.

It is hoped that Prince will have the opportunity to learn about his next team before such news becomes public knowledge. Going through the process privately and on his own terms can help him prepare for the next chapter of his basketball career. Transitioning to a new team can be challenging, but Prince’s skills and past performances make him an attractive option for teams seeking depth and experience on their roster.