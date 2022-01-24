Texas Tech vs Kansas College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Texas Tech vs Kansas prediction for the game today.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Game Info

No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) vs. No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12)

Date: Monday, January 24, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse — Lawrence, KS

Coverage: ESPN

Texas Tech vs Kansas College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: TTU: (+250) | KU: (-300)

Point Spread: TTU: +7 (-110) | KU: -7 (-110)

Total: 138 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas Tech vs Kansas Preview

This Texas Tech vs Kansas college basketball game will have a massive impact on the Big 12 standings. While Kansas is currently in first, they only lead Baylor and Texas Tech by a half-game. On the road, Texas Tech are sizable underdogs.

Texas Tech rebounded nicely from a road loss to Kansas State by getting revenge on #15 Iowa State before beating West Virginia on Saturday. The Red Raiders have already beaten Kansas and Baylor before in back-to-back games. This team can beat anybody in the country. Texas Tech thrives behind a staunch defense that only gives up 59 points per game. If they want to jump into the driver’s seat in the Big 12, they’ll need to have another great game defensively.

Kansas is a tough team to project. While they have only one loss in conference play, three of their last four games were decided by a single possession. On Saturday on the road against Kansas State, the Jayhawks trailed by as much as 17 in the second half before winning thanks to a massive late comeback. Coming off of such a draining win emotionally and physically, it’ll be intriguing to see if Kansas comes out looking tired. Although the crowd should help them come out with some passion, the question will be how much this team has in the tank.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 6-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has hit the UNDER in eight of Texas Tech’s last 12 games.

Texas Tech is 3-17 straight up in their last 20 games against Kansas.

Kansas is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The OVER is 8-3 in Kansas’ last 11 games against Texas Tech.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Texas Tech has been lethal most of the year due to their elite defensive play. When needed, the Red Raiders’ offense has also stepped up to the challenge this year. While it’s always tough to play on the road, especially at Kansas, defense travels in college basketball. If Texas Tech can slow Kansas down and keep this a low-scoring affair, they have a good chance to get a rare upset in Lawrence.

While Kansas’ offense has averaged over 80 points per game, they have only scored 80 points per game in two of their last seven matchups. With two recent emotional and tiring wins, it’ll be interesting to see if their offense takes a hit because of it. It certainly contributed to their slow start at Kansas State Saturday. While their defense gives up under 67 points per game, it will likely take a hit as well due to fatigue. This is a dangerous trap game at home for Kansas.

Our Texas Tech vs Kansas prediction tonight will be Texas Tech COVERS at BetOnline.

These two teams have very different styles of play. Last matchup between these two teams saw Texas Tech dictating the tempo. If Kansas commits silly mistakes early or fails to get their shots to fall, they will fall into the same trap again.

The Jayhawks are better on paper, but Texas Tech clearly has the recipe to at least slow their high octane offense down. This should be another nail biter. Who wins is tough to say, but one thing that’s for certain is this will be a close game.For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Kansas a 75.6% chance to win.

Pick: Texas Tech COVERS +7

