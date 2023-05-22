Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat continue their Cinderella run in the 2023 postseason. After almost losing to the Hawks in the play-in, the Heat has been one of the more dominant teams this postseason. To get to this point, they’ve taken down the #1-seeded Bucks and #5-seeded New York Knicks. Miami is now up 3-0 on Boston in the Conference Final. They are the first-ever 8-seed to win a playoff game by 25 points or more.

At one point in Game 3 last night, the Celtics were down by 30 points. The Miami Heat were flourishing on all ends of the floor last night. Momentum was on their side as they went into Boston for Games 1 and 2 and came back 2-0. That stunned Boston and they were not able to recover in Game 3.

The Heat are the 1st 8 seed ever to win a playoff game by more than 25 points (seeding began in 1984). pic.twitter.com/PfermbmOq7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2023

Miami stunned the Celtics 128-102 in Game 3 last night, taking a 3-0 series lead

The 2022-23 Miami Heat were average at best during the regular season. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra knows how to get his team ready for the postseason. Miami has the ability to take their team performance to another level, the Heat culture that has been the staple of their historic franchise.

A Game 3 victory did not require an all-out effort from Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo. Rather, Miami’s undefeated stars took over and led the team offensively. Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 29 points on 11-14 shooting from the field. Duncan Robinson has once again found his touch from deep, knocking down five of his seven threes taken last night, He played 23 minutes off the bench.

Caleb Martin has been special for the Heat in the 2023 postseason as well. He’s made one start and is averaging (12.6) points per game. Martin had 18 points in 35 minutes played off the bench. Miami has full control of this series and a win in Game 4 would punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. The Heat last made the Finals in 2020 during the NBA bubble, losing to the Lakers.