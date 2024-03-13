The Minnesota Timberwolves became the first NBA team to trail by 22 or more points and lead by at least 22 in a road game, during Tuesday night’s 118-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Since the 2000-01 season, there have been over 5,500 instances of a team falling behind by at least 22 points on the road, counting regular season and playoffs. Minnesota is the only team to accomplish this feat.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Wolves hold 10th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Timberwolves’ 22-point rally was the team’s largest comeback since November 2012. Anthony Edwards scored 37 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a season-high 28 for Minnesota.

“It was no secret this was probably the biggest game of the NBA season for us so far,” said Mike Conley, who finished with 23 points and five made 3-pointers.

“Having lost a couple in a row in the way that we lost them, and who we’re playing, the Clippers. They’re right with us in seeding, and so it meant a lot, and for us to steal this one today … hopefully sets us up for bigger and better things.”

Minnesota Timberwolves overcame 22-point deficit against Los Angeles Clippers after Kawhi Leonard’s exit

The turning point in this matchup was Kawhi Leonard’s injury. The Clippers’ six-time All-Star forward left the game during the second quarter due to back spasms. He played the entire first quarter, helping Los Angeles to outscore Minnesota 34-21 in the opening frame.

Although the Timberwolves trailed 63-55 at halftime, they went on to outscore Los Angeles 63-37 in the second half. Despite losing Rudy Gobert to a rib injury late, Minnesota dropped 34 points on the Clippers in the final period.

“This team believes in itself,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “When you play defense the way we’re able to play defense. The ball was really moving at times, too. Got out in transition. We really haven’t really seen us in transition like that. Those were the things we had to do to turn that game around.



“But this team believes in each other, no matter who we put on the floor. They root hard for each other. It’s good for us to get a win like this, because we’ve been struggling a little bit in the last couple of games to find some consistent energy, and tonight we definitely had it.”

The Timberwolves improved to 2-2 on their six-game road trip.