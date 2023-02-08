Home » news » Timberwolves Kyle Anderson Back Questionable Vs Jazz

Main Page

Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson (back) questionable vs. Jazz

Updated 30 mins ago on
2 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Timberwolves Kyle Anderson (back) questionable vs Jazz
USA Today Network

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s road game against the Utah Jazz. Austin Rivers is serving his three-game suspension. He will not be eligible to return until Feb. 13 versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Anderson has missed 12 games so far this season. The nine-year veteran was absent for Tuesday’s 146-112 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. Of course, Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains out indefinitely.

Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves have 17th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans better odds.

Through 45 appearances this season, Anderson is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, a career-high 4.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50% from the field and a career-best 43.5% outside the arc.

On Jan. 27, in the Timberwolves’ 111-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the wing scored a season-high 23 points in 28 minutes of action. Along with logging three boards, six assists, two steals, and one block, Anderson shot 9-of-16 (56.3%) from the floor and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable against Jazz on Wednesday

For Austin Rivers, the 11-year veteran is averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists through 43 appearances this season. He’s also shooting a career-best 45.9% from the field and 36.8% beyond the arc.

Moreover, for Utah’s injury report, Jarred Vanderbilt (back) is questionable. Micah Potter (elbow) remains out indefinitely as well. At the moment, the Jazz are one of the healthier teams across the league.

Leading into Wednesday’s intraconference matchup, Minnesota is 6-4 in its last 10 games. However, the Timberwolves are 2-2 in their past four contests. They’re 2-5 in their previous seven meetings versus the Jazz. Not to mention, Minnesota is 2-8 in its last 10 road games.

On the other side, Utah is 5-5 in its past 10 contests. The Jazz are coming off back-to-back losses. They’ve not covered the spread in their previous six home games against the Timberwolves. And Utah is 1-4 in its last five matchups versus Northwest Division opponents.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Utah has a 66.2% probability of defeating the Timberwolves. Sportsbooks show Minnesota as a 5.5-point road underdog.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now