Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson (back) questionable vs. Jazz

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s road game against the Utah Jazz. Austin Rivers is serving his three-game suspension. He will not be eligible to return until Feb. 13 versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Anderson has missed 12 games so far this season. The nine-year veteran was absent for Tuesday’s 146-112 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. Of course, Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains out indefinitely.

the Timberwolves have 17th-ranked odds to win the championship.

Through 45 appearances this season, Anderson is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, a career-high 4.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50% from the field and a career-best 43.5% outside the arc.

On Jan. 27, in the Timberwolves’ 111-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the wing scored a season-high 23 points in 28 minutes of action. Along with logging three boards, six assists, two steals, and one block, Anderson shot 9-of-16 (56.3%) from the floor and knocked down four 3-pointers.

For Austin Rivers, the 11-year veteran is averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists through 43 appearances this season. He’s also shooting a career-best 45.9% from the field and 36.8% beyond the arc.

Moreover, for Utah’s injury report, Jarred Vanderbilt (back) is questionable. Micah Potter (elbow) remains out indefinitely as well. At the moment, the Jazz are one of the healthier teams across the league.

“There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title… …Multiple sources insist Utah Jazz post player Jarred Vanderbilt is a leading target.” https://t.co/396KQA8b8H — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) February 8, 2023

Leading into Wednesday’s intraconference matchup, Minnesota is 6-4 in its last 10 games. However, the Timberwolves are 2-2 in their past four contests. They’re 2-5 in their previous seven meetings versus the Jazz. Not to mention, Minnesota is 2-8 in its last 10 road games.

On the other side, Utah is 5-5 in its past 10 contests. The Jazz are coming off back-to-back losses. They’ve not covered the spread in their previous six home games against the Timberwolves. And Utah is 1-4 in its last five matchups versus Northwest Division opponents.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Utah has a 66.2% probability of defeating the Timberwolves. Sportsbooks show Minnesota as a 5.5-point road underdog.