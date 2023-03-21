There’s just something about those smaller New Jersey schools that the national media have no idea about until big moments happen. Last year St. Peter’s was a #15 seed and made it all the way to the Elite 8 and that got head coach Shaheen Halloway an upgraded head coaching gig. The same is happening for FDU’s Tobin Anderson after a historic upset vs #1 Purdue. He’s informed FDU that he’s accepting a five-year deal to be the next head coach of the Iona Gales.

This was Anderson’s first season as the head coach of Farleigh Dickinson and he lead the Knights to a 21-16 record this season. FDU was just the second #16 seed to ever beat a #1 seed in the opening round and it was a crushing loss for Purdue who have been on the wrong side of some tough losses in the past few tourneys.

Getting a chance to coach the Iona Gales Men’s basketball program is a huge upgrade for himself and his coaching career. That’s what a memorable tournament run can do.

Sources: Iona has finalized a five-year deal to make FDU’s Tobin Anderson the school’s next coach. Anderson brings 22 years of head coaching experience and led No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson to the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history by beating No. 1 Purdue last week. pic.twitter.com/awDU0n14sf — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2023

Tobin Anderson gets the head coaching gig at Iona after a historic run this year in the NCAA tournament

Former Iona head coach Rick Pitino stepped down as head coach on Monday and the Gales acted quickly to sign FDU’s Tobin Anderson. He’s coming off a historic run in the tournament as just the second #16 seed to ever beat a #1 seed in the opening round.

It was a memorable run for Anderson in his first year as the head coach of the Knights. While his time with them was short, they will not forget what he did for their program and helped put FDU on the national stage. It was their first NCAA tournament since 2019 and he helped lead the smallest NCAA Division 1 team this year to a win in the first four to earn the #16 seed.

The Knights were then able to pull off the miraculous 63-58 victory. vs Purdue, but lost in the round of 32, 78-70 to Florida Atlantic University. Anderson is brining 22 years of coaching experience with him to Iona and he’ll look to elevate the program to the next level.