As the 2023/24 NBA season gets closer, the stakes on the court are set to be matched only by the rivalries off it. The thrilling tussles, personal vendettas, and high-tension drama combine to create an electric atmosphere, both on the court and in the digital world. One player seems to be at the center of it all: Draymond Green. However, one feud stands out among all others in the current NBA landscape. This comprehensive list explores the Top-5 NBA Player Feuds in the NBA, and delves into these contentious relationships, while taking a special note of just how many times Draymond Green manages to make the list!

From Atlanta Hawks’ guard Dejounte Murray’s social media war with Orlando Magic forward and last year’s Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, to the fierce rivalry between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, player feuds added a layer of intrigue to the 2022/23 NBA season, and will likely continue to add an extra layer of excitement to next season.

This article takes you through the top 5 NBA feuds, presenting an in-depth analysis, featuring personal quotes, key turning points, and much more. Buckle up, as we delve into these heated confrontations and find out which players are letting their feelings known off the court as much as on it.

5. Draymond Green vs. Dillon Brooks

As of late, there’s a fresh rivalry fermenting in the NBA, a simmering feud between two of the sport’s most spirited and loquacious players, Golden State Warrior’s Draymond Green and former Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks.

This contemporary showdown ignited in March 2023 when Brooks candidly expressed his feelings about Green and his team during an ESPN interview. Brooks pulled no punches, declaring, “I don’t like Green, I don’t like the Warriors.”

But this feud could date back to Christmas 2022. A video shows Draymond calling Brooks a “p***y” during that game, three months before the feud took on a life of its own.

Draymond Green calling Dillon Brooks a p*ssy during a Christmas match-up between the 2 teams pic.twitter.com/KfsiRquklM — 𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ✞ (@smileybackbae) July 19, 2023

Brooks’ statement of disapproval and disdain for Green and the Warriors sparked a reaction from Green, who lashed back by calling Brooks a ‘non-starter’ in the championship race.

This tension between the two athletes ratcheted up during the playoffs when Brooks was involved in a controversial foul against Gary Payton II, which resulted in an injury. The incident drew the ire of Green who labeled Brooks a ‘rough player’ and a ‘coward’. Brooks, in his defense, claimed he was merely ‘playing basketball’, insisting that he harbored no ill intentions towards Payton.

Bruh draymond green went in on Dillon brooks OMG 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/2z8qFYieUu — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 9, 2023

The dust has far from settled as the off-season has seen continuous back-and-forths between the two players. Green has further criticized Brooks, denouncing him as a ‘phony tough guy’ and a ‘fraud’. Brooks, in turn, dismissed Green as a ‘graceless loser’ who ‘talks more than he plays’.

Key Moments in the Green vs. Brooks Beef:

This feud encompasses key moments that are worth noting:

December 25, 2022: Video shows Green calling Brooks an expletive.

March 8, 2023: Brooks makes headlines with an ESPN interview, claiming he dislikes Green and the Warriors.

March 9, 2023: Green retaliates, stating Brooks isn’t championship material.

May 3, 2023: The infamous foul on Payton II by Brooks occurs during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

May 4, 2023: Green brands Brooks as a ‘dirty player’ and ‘coward’. Brooks counters, arguing he didn’t mean to harm Payton.

July 7, 2023: Green fires shots at Brooks in an interview with The Athletic, accusing him of being a ‘fraud’. Brooks responds, calling Green a ‘sore loser’.

4. Draymond Green vs. Anthony Edwards

Here’s Draymond Green making a second appearance on the list, this time involved in an intriguing squabble with Anthony Edwards, the young Minnesota Timberwolves guard. This fresh beef revolves around Edwards’ expressed desire to face the Warriors, particularly Green, in the playoffs.

His reasoning, shared during an interview with HEIR, was surprisingly straightforward – he wants to shut down Green’s notorious trash talk.

“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. Wherever they at, I want to get to them,” Edwards said. “Because Draymond talks so much trash. That’s pretty much the only reason”

As Edwards prepares for his fourth year in the NBA, the budding star looks forward to challenging the top echelon of the league, particularly the Warriors, the 2022 NBA champions.

This feud may still be in its early stages, but it certainly adds an extra layer of anticipation to any future encounters between Edwards’ Timberwolves and Green’s Warriors.

3. Marcus Smart vs. Jaylen Brown

The tension between Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, though a few years old, still subtly echoes today. The friction was initially ignited in a 2017 incident when the pair exchanged words on the hardwood during a win over the Timberwolves.

Fast forward to 2020 and it the feud reignited in the locker room after a Game 2 loss to the Heat. This loss put the Celtics 2-0 down in the playoff series and sent Smart into a tizzy, where he confronted teammates while Brown advocated for unity.

The outspoken Smart demanded accountability, while Brown pushed for camaraderie. Their contrasting views lead to heated discussions with teammates and coaches stepping in between the pair to lower the temperature.

However, the enduring silence from Brown when Smart was traded to the Grizzlies is what suggests their old disagreements might still be smoldering. After Smart’s departure was confirmed, Celtics’ Jayson Tatum took to Instagram to appreciate Smart and wish him well. Brown, noticeably, did not echo these sentiments, sparking speculations that their old differences are yet to be fully settled.

2. Dejounte Murray vs. Paolo Banchero

What initially transpired on a Pro-Am game court in Isaiah Thomas’ “Zeke-End” Tournament in Tacoma, Washington, has unfolded into a full-blown feud between Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, last year’s Rookie of the Year.

The rivalry quickly made its way onto social media platforms, intensifying anticipation for the Hawks-Magic game scheduled on Nov. 9 in Mexico City next season.

The feud truly ignited during an exhibition match last year. Murray pulled off a brilliant fake-out on Banchero, following it up with a self-thrown alley-oop off the backboard. Amid the echoing roars of the crowd, Murray turned to Banchero, threw a verbal jab and tossed the ball at him. This clip circulated rapidly on social media, bringing the feud into the limelight.

Feud Hits Social Media

Murray stoked the flames on Instagram, posting the highlight with a not-so-subtle message for Banchero: “WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Disrespectful They Said….. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Yeahhhhh I KNOW!!!!!!!!”

In a somewhat surprising move, Murray unfollowed Banchero on Instagram, leading to Banchero’s snide response, “lol unfollowed me on tha gram n everything it must personal huh? that’s fine just mak sure u guard up next time n stop sending doubles family 😂.”

Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray’s play (via @Pp_doesit) pic.twitter.com/ZdxZg7pIZy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 8, 2022

Murray didn’t back down, replying to Banchero’s post with a stern message: “You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real S—t Boy And You Know It!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!! Stay Humble.”

Dejounte Murray has now responded to Paolo Banchero… oh boy. pic.twitter.com/wINyBWVYXM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 8, 2022

Banchero kept his cool, retorting with a simple “same humble kid always vouched for u bro don’t switch tha narrative for tha internet.”

A subsequent match in Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am League, The CrawsOver, saw the Seattle natives seemingly put their differences aside. When Banchero took a spill on the court, Murray was there to help him up, indicating a possible end to the rivalry. However, with a game in Mexico City scheduled between the players’ teams next season, we can likely expect this feud to reignite on the court.

Key Moments in the Murray vs. Banchero Feud:

The feud began during a Pro-Am game in Isaiah Thomas’ “Zeke-End” Tournament, escalating with Murray’s flashy play and taunt.

Murray continued the banter on Instagram, posting a video of the play with a taunting message directed at Banchero.

Murray unfollowed Banchero on Instagram, who called him out with a sarcastic comment.

The highly anticipated Hawks vs. Magic game in Mexico City offers a potential stage for the rivalry to reignite.

1. Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole (and Family)

Making his third appearance on this list, Draymond Green’s feud with former teammate Jordan Poole has both professional and personal elements, painting a complex picture of tension. The dramatic incident at the heart of their feud was a training camp altercation that left the NBA world buzzing and the Golden State Warriors organization dealing with its fallout.

the Draymond Green Jordan Poole punch 👀pic.twitter.com/Bh6mcswUJF — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 7, 2022

Last October, the NBA world was rocked by the punch that shook the Golden State Warriors and nearly derailed their dynasty. The incident occurred during training camp when Draymond Green’s fist connected with Jordan Poole’s jaw, creating a rift between the two players that would have far-reaching consequences.

Recently, details emerged about what led to the explosive altercation. Rapper Cam’ron claimed that Poole taunted Green, saying, “I f****d more bitches at Michigan State than you,” followed by a provocative remark about Green’s contract status, questioning his Twitter handle “@MoneyGreen” when he allegedly wouldn’t get a new contract.

The punch’s effects lingered into this summer when Jordan Poole’s father, Anthony Poole, reignited the spat on Twitter. He expressed his frustration, stating that Green had avoided him and his family throughout the past year and calling Green a “soft as (sic) bitch.”

Green did not take kindly to it and replied to him by telling him to “stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.”

That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 19, 2023

Poole Moving to Pastures New Next Season

As the new season approaches, Jordan Poole will be moving on to the Washington Wizards, leaving behind the fallout from the punch within the Warriors organization. The incident and its aftermath serve as a reminder of the delicate balance within a team and the potential ramifications of conflicts between players.

Despite the challenges posed by the punch that shook the world, the Warriors retained Draymond Green through a contract extension, signaling their commitment to moving forward with their core players. However, the team will undoubtedly face the lingering effects of the altercation as they strive to reclaim their championship mentality and regain trust among their ranks…without Jordan Poole, of course.

Key points in Green vs. Poole Beef:

Last October, a heated altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole ended with Green catching Poole square on the jaw with a punch.

Cam’ron claimed that Poole taunted Green, saying, “I f****d more bitches at Michigan State than you,” and questioning Green’s Twitter handle “@MoneyGreen” in relation to his contract.

Jordan Poole’s father chimed in on Twitter, calling Green a “soft as bitch” and expressing frustration over the ongoing tension between the players.

Jordan Poole will join the Washington Wizards next season, leaving the Warriors behind amidst the aftermath of the altercation.

These feuds and rivalries add a special flavour to the NBA, turning the sports narrative into something resembling a thrilling drama. The personal grudges, the intense confrontations, and the fiery exchange of words not only heighten the stakes on the court but also keep the fans glued to the game and their screens.

It’s undeniable that these individual battles have become a compelling part of the NBA spectacle, creating intrigue and attracting viewership. So, as we move into next season, the burning question remains: what new grudges will emerge and how will the existing ones evolve? Who knows? But one thing is for sure, the basketball court will keep sizzling with competitiveness and the world will keep watching, one game at a time.

NBA Betting Content You May Like