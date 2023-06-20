Trail Blazers targeting Heat center Bam Adebayo in trade

The Portland Trail Blazers are interested in trading for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. But there’s a catch. Heat G.M. Andy Elisberg is reportedly asking for rookie Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 3 pick, and Anfernee Simons. The 2023 NBA Draft is this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

At the moment, negotiations have stalled. “Miami brass seems very unlikely to consider any Portland overture that doesn’t include standout rookie Shaedon Sharpe, in addition to a package of the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons,” wrote Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Trail Blazers have 20th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Trail Blazers are preparing a “significant offer” for Bam Adebayo, per @JakeLFischer. pic.twitter.com/MleF8jU1qi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023



“Portland appears unlikely to part with the No. 3 choice unless the Blazers are netting back one of a select number of premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard,” Fischer added.

“According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo.”

Portland Trail Blazers have reached out to Miami Heat to inquire about center Bam Adebayo for a potential trade

Adebayo was named to his second All-Star Game and received his fourth All-Defensive Second-Team selection this past season. In 75 starts of the 2022-23 regular season, the 6-foot-9 center averaged career highs of 20.4 points and 34.6 minutes per game with Miami. He also shot a career-best 80.6% at the foul line.

Additionally, the Heat are hoping Damian Lillard will ask for a trade out of Portland. In July 2019, the seven-time All-Star signed a four-year, $176 million Designated Veteran Player extension with the team. Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension to remain with the team.

His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract extension. Damian Lillard earned $42,492,492 in the 2022-23 season with the Trail Blazers and will make $45,640,084 in the 2023-24 season.

I’m here to report that Miami will not consider ANY trade packages from Portland for Bam Adebayo. Period. Move on. MIAMI IS NOT INTERESTED IN DRAFT PICKS AND YOUNG PLAYERS https://t.co/9Vzvifp49J — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 20, 2023



A few weeks ago, Lillard was asked where he’d like to play if not Portland. “Miami, obviously,” replied the 11-year veteran. “Miami is the obvious one. And Bam is my dawg. Bam is my dawg for real. I mean, I think Miami is the obvious one. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dawg too.”

In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. The seven-time All-NBA member also shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% outside the arc.

It might be difficult for Miami to acquire Lillard from the Trail Blazers while retaining Adebayo. Though, a trade for Adebayo alone would be less chaotic. For both teams to make such a trade work, Portland will have to give up at least Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 3 pick, and Anfernee Simons. This seems to favor the Heat.

If Miami is still unwilling to trade Adebayo and the Trail Blazers are that desperate to acquire the big man, adding Lillard to the overture would be a king’s ransom for the Heat. It will probably never happen.

