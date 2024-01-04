Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is the first NBA player in history to record 31 points, 12 assists, three blocks, and five 3-pointers with zero turnovers in a game.

During Indiana’s five-game win streak, the 2023 All-Star guard has also notched 76 assists and just seven turnovers. He’s the first player ever with that many assists and that few turnovers over a five-game span.

Moreover, the Pacers led by as many as 18 points against the Bucks. Indiana shot 50-of-90 (55.6%) from the floor and 14-of-35 (40%) from 3-point range.

Milwaukee finished 46-of-92 (50%) shooting from the field and 14-of-37 (37.8%) beyond the arc. In fact, the Pacers scored 21 fast break points.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Haliburton holds eighth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum.

Tyrese Haliburton continues his HISTORIC run in the Pacers’ 5th-straight victory! 🔥 31 PTS, 12 AST, 5 3PM, 3 BLK, 0 TOV

🔥 1st player ever to reach those thresholds in a game

🔥 76 AST, 7 TOV during winning streak… first player ever with that many AST and that few TOV over 5… pic.twitter.com/MvV9lOi5I7 — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024



“I would just say we did a good job of digging down and getting stops when we needed them,” Haliburton said. “When we play in transition, we’re a really tough team to beat.”

In Indiana’s 142-130 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, the Pacers scored 47 points in the third quarter. Additionally, only two days after ending Milwaukee’s 15-game home winning streak, the Pacers opened the second half on a 21-6 run and never trailed again.

“I think as a young group when you play good teams, you want to be as prepared for them as you can for them,” Haliburton said. “But I think part of the maturation of this group has to be to continue that competitiveness and being up for games that aren’t against the Bucks.”

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton becomes first NBA player to post 76 assists, seven turnovers in five-game span

Last week, Haliburton joined Chris Paul as the only NBA players to record at least 20 points and 20 assists with zero turnovers in a single game. On Dec. 10, 2016, Paul posted 20 points and 20 assists in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 133-105 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In Indiana’s 120-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, Haliburton tallied 21 points, three rebounds, 20 assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action. The four-year veteran shot 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the floor and 6-of-13 (46.2%) from deep as well.

Haliburton, 23, became the fifth player in NBA history to have 20 or more assists without a turnover. The Iowa State product joined Kevin Porter (1978), John Lucas (1983), Rickey Green (1984), and Paul (2016).

Tyrese Haliburton recorded the second 30-10-3-0 in NBA history (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). pic.twitter.com/MeVhb0ibGe — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 4, 2024



Through 30 starts this season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 24.9 points and 12.7 assists per game, along with 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 34.3 minutes per game.

Plus, he’s shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range. His player efficiency rating (26.6), true shooting percentage (63.7%), and usage percentage (26.6%) are also career highs.

Furthermore, Haliburton leads the league in assists (380), assist percentage (51%), and offensive box plus/minus (9.8). He ranks fifth in 3-pointers (107), sixth in win shares (5.1), fifth in box plus/minus (8.8), and fifth in offensive rating (135).

NBA sportsbooks show Tyrese Haliburton with third-shortest odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.