Victor Wembanyama 2nd-youngest NBA player to record a 40-point, 20-rebound game behind John Drew

Updated 51 mins ago on • 3 min read
Spurs Victor Wembanyama 2nd-youngest NBA player to record a 40-point, 20-rebound game behind John Drew
San Antonio Spurs rookie forward/center Victor Wembanyama became the second-youngest NBA player to post a 40-point, 20-rebound game behind John Drew, in Friday night’s 130-126 overtime win against the New York Knicks. At age 20 years and 47 days, Drew put up 44 points and grabbed 20 boards on Nov. 16, 1974.

At age 20 years and 85 days, Wembanyama recorded a career-high 40 points, a career-best-tying 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in 37 minutes of action. He also finished 13-of-22 (59.1%) shooting from the field, 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range, and 10-of-12 (83.3%) at the foul line.

It was his 39th double-double in 65 games. Wembanyama also had the first 40-point, 20-rebound game by a rookie since Shaquille O’Neal logged 46 points and 21 rebounds on Feb. 16, 1993. Of course, San Antonio’s No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft drained a 3-pointer in OT to give the Spurs a four-point lead.

New York’s Jalen Brunson finished one point shy of Carmelo Anthony’s franchise record of 62 points on Jan. 24, 2014, missing a 3-pointer that would have given the Knicks the lead with 5.4 seconds remaining in OT. Brunson had the fifth-highest point total in the NBA this season.

Victor Wembanyama is the first NBA rookie with 300 or more combined blocks, steals in a season since Shaquille O’Neal

“I’ve never seen so much greatness before,” Wembanyama said. “The season has been going on for just some months. I’ve just witnessed so much greatness and I want to be a part of it.”

Although Wembanyama limped off the court to the locker room favoring his right leg with 6:24 remaining in the first quarter, he returned to the bench about four minutes later with two minutes left in the opening frame.

Earlier this week, Wemby became the first NBA rookie to record 300 or more combined blocks and steals in a season since O’Neal in 1992-93.

The 7-foot-4 big man has now amassed 223 blocks and 81 steals through 65 games, totaling 304. O’Neal collected 286 blocks and 60 steals in 81 games, combining for 346 in his rookie season.


In San Antonio’s 118-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Victor Wembanyama posted 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in 30 minutes played.

It was his 21st game with five or more blocks, the most by an NBA player before age 21. O’Neal ranks second on the all-time list with 19 games, followed by Anthony Davis (14), Josh Smith (13), and Kevin Garnett (10).

Through 65 games (all starts), the Spurs rookie is averaging 21 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, an NBA-leading 3.4 blocks, 1.2 steals, and 29.2 minutes per game.

Wemby leads the league with 223 blocks as well. He ranks 10th in total rebounds (682), eighth in defensive rebounds (534), 18th in steals (81), third in defensive box plus/minus (3.0), second in defensive rating (106.8), and fifth in usage percentage (32%).

