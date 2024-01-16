VIDEO: Coach Mike Brown takes out laptop to go on postgame rant to explain his ejection

We aren’t used to seeing coach Mike Brown lose it, but he surely was on a short fuse on Sunday night when he had to be held by his own players as he furiously complained the official’s call during the Kings vs. Bucks. This not only resulted in a fiery ejection, but he also went on an epic postgame rant that involved him taking out his laptop to explain his anger.

Just minutes after Damian Lillard decided the match with an outstanding buzzer beater from beyond the arc, the Sacramento coach walked into the press conference ready with his props to put on a show. “I just wanna show you guys why I got kicked out of the game,” Brown expressed as he opened his computer.

The Kings trainer took his time to show the journalists his long discourse which even included a film session, mostly about the lack of consistency from the referees with him showing clip after clip.

Mike busted out the film to break down why he got ejected tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/7sO8yJ3g9y — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 15, 2024

So, what happened? Just under 10 minutes to the clock after his team’s 143-142 defeat to Milwaukee, Brown was taken out of the game after his on-court tirade, where he even collided with rival player Pat Connaughton as he was hoping to challenge the officials.

The Sacramento coach was furious after a play which he guarantees his point guard De’Aaron Fox was fouled, and was the drop the spilled the entire glass.

“This is in third quarter with 1:28 left,” Mike first explained. “Go back and watch. Fox barely puts his hand on Dame’s hip. Incidental contact. He didn’t push him or anything. He barely puts his hand there, and they give him three free throws.”

He kept at it. “At the half, I think we were down 19-5 in free throws, 19-5,” Brown insisted. “I know that happens sometimes, but it’s very frustrating — when at the end of the half, from what I get told all the time, Malik drives and Lopez comes over and goes vertical with the forearm down here.”

Coach Brown insisted on explaining why he was just following the NBA rule book and still needs clarification

The controversial play was initially called a foul on Brook Lopez, but Milwaukee then successfully challenged the play which was subsequently overturned.

“From what the NBA tells me the rule is, when you go vertical, you’ve got to have two hands up,” the Kings coach said. “Because [Domantas Sabonis] has his hand down [in the mid-section] a lot and they call him for it every time and they always tell us, ‘Well you got a forearm [in the mid-section].’ And tonight, they said the forearm could be [in the mid-section] as long as it’s not extended, so I don’t know what the rules are in this situation.”

In the video above, you can see the polemic sequence that infuriated coach Brown and judge it yourselves. The trainer insisted he deserved clarification from the NBA officials, who simply dismissed him during the match.

“I need clarification, because, again, two hands up is what the rule is on verticality, but they were here [hand up) and they said Lopez could do this. That’s a five-point swing. They take away the two free throws and then Milwaukee goes down and hits a three,” he said postgame.