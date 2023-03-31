Home » news » Virginia Basketball Tony Bennett Looks To Add Sun Belt Freshman Of The Year Micah Handlogten In The Transfer Portal

Virginia Basketball: Tony Bennett looks to add Sun Belt freshman of the Year Micah Handlogten in the transfer portal

Top prospects across the nation continue to enter the transfer portal in search of a new team. The offseason has been going on for weeks now depending on when the season ended for each program. Recruiters and coaching staff are working diligently to find the best players they can add for the upcoming season. One name that’s drawing interest from top programs across the country is Micah Handlogten. Tony Bennett and his staff at Virginia are trying to add Handlogten for next season.  

The 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year is being looked at by big-time schools all across the country. He’s heard from Indiana, Virginia, Clemson, NC State, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, West Virginia, Illinois, and several other top-tier programs.

After being bounced in the first round of the NCAA tournament this season by Furman, Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers will be active in the transfer portal. Getting Micah Handlogten to come to UVA next season would be massive for their future.

Micah Handlogten has heard from Virginia about playing for the Cavaliers next season

The seven-foot-one freshman enjoyed a strong first year in college basketball playing for Marshall. In 32 games he averaged (7.6) points, (9,8) rebounds, (1.2) assists, (1.3) steals, and (2.3) blocks per game. He did this all while attending a mid-major and dominating the competition.

Handlogten was named Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and only 10 players in Division 1 averaged more blocks per game than he did. He was also ranked 16th nationally for most rebounds per game this season with 315. His massive freshman season has earned him interest from some of the nation’s biggest programs.

One of them being the University of Virginia. They and many other schools across the country have already spoken to Handlogten and hope to have him for their 2023-24 basketball season. Handlogten is a native of North Carolina and has already heard from NC State as well. He’ll certainly be recruited heavily in the near future.

