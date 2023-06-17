Home » news » Warriors Expect Draymond Green To Decline 27 6 Million Player Option For The 2023 24 Season

Warriors expect Draymond Green to decline $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season

Golden State Warriors expect Draymond Green to decline $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season
The Golden State Warriors anticipate Draymond Green will decline his $27,586,225 player option for the 2023-24 season to enter unrestricted free agency, per sources. This is part of the four-year, $99.67 million extension he signed with the team in 2019. The 11-year veteran could also opt out to sign a multi-year deal with the Dubs.

“The Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of the final year of his $26 million contract, I’m being told,” ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported via “NBA Today” on Friday. “But Joe Lacob, [Mike] Dunleavy, the Warriors are going to do everything in their power, if he does as expected, to bring him back.”

Draymond Green has been vocal about remaining with the Warriors. Following Golden State’s series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, the four-time All-Star reiterated his desire to spend the rest of his career in the Bay Area.

“We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes,” Green told reporters. “Obviously, I have an opt-out. Everybody knows about that. I know about that, I’m aware of that. But as I’ve told you guys for years, I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.

“I wanna ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. And I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen and here we are with our worst season as a whole since 2014 and yet, we had a chance to make another run. It’s never as bad as it seems, it’s never as good as it seems.”

Golden State Warriors expect Draymond Green to decline his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, opt out to return on a multi-year deal?

In 12 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Green averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 block, and 30.6 minutes per game. The eight-time All-Defensive member finished 46.2% shooting from the field and 72.7% at the foul line.

In Golden State’s 121-106 win against the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, the forward amassed 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes of action.

The two-time All-NBA member also shot 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer. Draymond Green (61) joined LeBron James (135) on the list of active players with 60 or more playoff double-doubles.

