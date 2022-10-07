Warriors guard Stephen Curry aims to maintain healthy culture

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is entering his 14th season in the NBA, and one of his goals as a veteran player is to maintain a healthy team culture on and off the court.

A basketball coach is responsible for studying the skills of players, training prospects, and devising play strategies to help lead a team to win. And the players are responsible for executing the said plays.

However, the Finals MVP thinks veteran stars are also obligated to preserve the team’s culture and moral standards. “One thousand percent,” replied Curry when asked whether he should see to it in an interview with The Athletic.

“That’s what the job entails,” continued the Warriors guard. “Even if it doesn’t, I’ve assumed that responsibility. Because everything does matter in terms of making sure everybody’s experience is fun, is enjoyable, is memorable — whether we win or lose.”

“We spend so much time in the confines of this team atmosphere. It all matters, and having been around and seen so much, hopefully, I can relate and articulate what it’s going to take to get through stuff like this.”

“And it is possible to get through stuff like this. I don’t want to be too somber. But these, like, inflection points, these moments can make or break a team. And my job is not to let it break us at all.”

Warriors guard Stephen Curry strives to keep a positive team culture

Of course, Curry is referring to Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice on Wednesday. Tempers flared, and Green lost his cool.

Though, according to several reports, the Warriors have no plans to discipline the 10-year veteran for striking Poole. If the front office decides to fine Green, the highest fine they can issue is $50,000.

In other words, it would be a slap on the wrist. Instead, speaking with the forward personally was the only way Curry could help solve the problem. While Green did issue his apology to Poole, he still felt that Poole deserved it.

Curry also intervened when then-Warriors teammate David Lee fought Pacers’ Roy Hibbert in 2013.

Additionally, Green once got into a heated argument with head coach Steve Kerr while playing the Thunder in 2016.