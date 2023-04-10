The Golden State Warriors set a new NBA record with 55 points scored in the first quarter of Sunday’s 157-101 regular-season finale win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors outscored Portland 55-27 in the opening quarter and led 84-53 at halftime.

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 26 points in 22 minutes of action. The nine-time All-Star shot 9-of-15 (60%) from the field and 5-of-10 (50%) outside the arc. Klay Thompson also ended his performance with 20 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes played.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns.

What a first quarter for Golden State 🥶 55 points (breaks NBA record for most in a 1Q)

12 threes (ties NBA record for most in a quarter) 📺: Live on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/7MMqiI53yf — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023

“We’ve played really well the last couple of weeks,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I think we’ve won eight of 10. Today guys were locked in right from the beginning. Guys knew what was at stake and controlled the game from the opening tap so hopefully that carries over to next week.”

Furthermore, the Warriors knocked down 12 3-pointers in the first quarter. Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for nine 3s in the first 12 minutes. Golden State scored more points in the opening quarter than the Utah Jazz (54) in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

After Thompson added six more 3-pointers to his season total, the two-time All-NBA member became the third player in NBA history to drain at least 300 3s in a single season. Curry accomplished this feat four times, and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reached the mark in the 2018-19 season.

Golden State clinched the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings and will play the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs. The Warriors are scheduled to play Sacramento at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

This Trio 👌 Klay, Steph & Jordan mark a new NBA record for most threes by a trio in a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/MN7RvvRXEb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 9, 2023

During the regular season, the Warriors and Kings met four times. Golden State went 3-1 against Sacramento. In the final meeting this past Friday, the Warriors won 119-97 away. Thompson scored 29 points in 35 minutes, and Curry added 25 as well.