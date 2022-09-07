On “This Or That” of Sports Illustrated with host Ashley Nicole Moss, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was asked by Moss if he agreed with fellow teammate Draymond Green for saying the team’s latest NBA championship was the most impressive.

In response, the four-time champ said, “You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason. That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me, how much this meant to our team.”

The question is asked at the 1:54 mark in the YouTube video below.

“The first one, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions,” continued Curry.

“But after these last three years and winning that one, definitely the most special.”

Warriors fans would agree. It was their first championship won as a No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in franchise history.

Bettors were too focused on other contenders during the NBA Playoffs. So, most of the pressure was off for the Warriors.

Golden State finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 53-29 (.646) record, ranking behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns and second-place Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry picks between his NBA championships

Last season was also the MVP-galore season for Curry. He won All-Star Game MVP after putting up 50 points. Then, he was named Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game against the Mavericks.

Of course, during the 2022 NBA Finals versus the Boston Celtics, the 13-year veteran averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game. He won his first Finals MVP.

Plus, the Warriors guard also became the first player in NBA history to make at least five 3-pointers in four straight Finals games.

In the 2019-20 season, Curry had to undergo surgery to repair a broken second metacarpal in his left hand. He sustained this injury after Suns center Aron Baynes fell on his hand. It was only the fourth game of the regular season.

But Curry had to miss at least three months. It was a season that all Dubs fans want to forget. The Warriors finished 15-50 (.231) and dead last in the Western Conference.

Furthermore, the last time the team won 15 or fewer games was back in the 1952-53 season. Back then, they competed as the Philadelphia Warriors.

Simply put, going from a 15-win season to earning another NBA title two seasons later is incredible. Klay Thompson returned from an ACL injury as well.

For Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, it makes sense why the two believe their latest NBA championship is the most meaningful.