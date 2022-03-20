Warriors vs Spurs Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 8:30 EST. This game will be played at the Chase Center as Golden State will be coming in at 47-23 and San Antonio will be coming in at 27-44. Both teams haven’t been playing well as of late. Golden State will be coming in only winning four of their last 10 games, while the Spurs have only won three of their last 10.

Warriors vs Spurs Odds

The Warriors and the Spurs will meet on Sunday. This is a game that Golden State should be able to take care of business in, but they haven’t looked great recently and Stephen Curry isn’t going to be playing on this one.

Warriors vs Spurs Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Warriors Injuries

Nemanja Bjelica questionable

Gary Payton II out

Andrew Wiggins questionable

Moses Moody questionable

Stephen Curry out

Jame Wiseman out

Andre Iguodala out

Spurs Injuries

Lonnie Walker day-to-day

Josh Richardson day-to-day

Romeo Langford out

Keita Bates-Diop out

Devontae Cacok out

Doug McDermott out

Warriors vs Spurs Preview

Golden State Trying To Stay Afloat

The Golden State Warriors are going to be coming into this one playing disappointing basketball as of late. They’ve been unable to get much going recently, and that led to them being blown out by the Boston Celtics in their most recent game on Wednesday.

In that game, despite the loss, Jordan Poole led the way with 28 points.

On the season, Golden State has the number three rated net rating, the number 11 rated offensive rating, and the number two rated defensive rating.

Spurs Going To Make It Tough

For anybody that’s been following the San Antonio Spurs this year, you know that this team is going to make it tough on everybody they play. They’re one of my favorite teams to bet on when they’re getting a decent amount of points considering that they usually keep it close against most teams.

They’re going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, as they lost 124-91. In that game. Dejounte Murray led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds.

On the season, San Antonio has the 19th rated net rating, the 18th rated offensive rating, and the 20th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Warriors vs Spurs

Warriors Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER this season.

35-31-4 ATS this season.

Spurs Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

34-36-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Warriors vs Spurs

My pick in this one is going to be taking the San Antonio Spurs to cover the spread. Without Stephen Curry on the court, and a few other guys questionable for the Warriors, I think San Antonio could even win this one outright.

To be safe, I’m going to go with the points in this one and I’m also going to take the UNDER.

